Jaxson Dart’s “Unscripted Play” Impresses 2x Super Bowl Champion; Jon Gruden Gushes About His Touchdown

Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Giants and the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles wasn’t supposed to end this way. Yet, behind rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Giants stunned the NFL world with a 34-17 victory, handing Philly just its second loss of the season.

From the opening whistle, Dart looked unfazed by the moment. The Ole Miss product orchestrated scoring drives on each of the Giants’ first two possessions, capping one off himself with a determined rushing touchdown. It was the kind of poised, creative start that had analysts and fans buzzing online.

Two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean “Shady” McCoy was among the first to react on social media, praising Dart’s improvisational brilliance:

“Ok Dart! The rookie making all type of ALL UNSCRIPTED PLAYS…”

McCoy’s words captured what made Dart’s performance special—his ability to extend plays and make something out of nothing. Whether rolling to his right under pressure or keeping the ball on a zone read, the rookie showcased a calm, instinctive feel for the game.

Former Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden echoed that sentiment as he shared a video of Dart’s touchdown and wrote, “LOOK AT JAXSON DART, MAN!!!!”

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark also joined the chorus of praise, tweeting:

“I really like Jaxson Dart bruh. He isn’t perfect but he fights his butt off.”

That grit was evident throughout the game. Dart finished 17-of-25 for 195 yards and a touchdown, while adding 58 rushing yards and another score on the ground. His backfield partner, rookie running back Cam Skattebo, punched in three more rushing touchdowns, making them the first rookie duo since Robert Griffin III and Alfred Morris (2012) to combine for four rushing scores in one game.

For context, Dart’s early numbers are quietly stacking up well against Philadelphia’s own star, Jalen Hurts. Through their first three starts of the season, Dart has accounted for six total touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) compared to Hurts’ five (four passing, one rushing), while also posting a slightly higher completion percentage.