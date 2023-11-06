“If the Turkey’s Dry…”: Rookie Chef Josh Allen Candidly Shares his Family Thanksgiving Plans

Buffalo Bills‘ star quarterback, Josh Allen, has a unique Thanksgiving planned this year. After all, his team isn’t playing any Thanksgiving games this season. However, he had made history last year, winning all three Thanksgiving Day games – a first! His win streak started back in 2019 when he beat the Dallas Cowboys by 26-15. In 2021, he beat the New Orleans Saints by 31-6. Though Allen didn’t bring his A-game­ against the Lions, he pulled off a win of 28-25 last year. The Bills tasted victory with Allen’s final 14-play, 90-yard move, leading to a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

However, this year, instead, he will host friends and family at his home in upstate New York, per an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. Allen, 27, has developed a newfound interest in cooking and will take on the role of Thanksgiving chef. He shared his inspiration, saying, “I just got so inspired after watching that,” referring to the popular restaurant-based drama series “The Bear” on Hulu. Josh revealed how he has “embraced cooking” and that he often tries out new recipes during the week. Cooking isn’t his everyday activity, but a re­gular pastime.

Though Thanksgiving, he knows, isn’t easy. So he might need assistance after all, but he’s “up for the challenge.” It’s the thought of a family holiday that brings him the most joy. Especially spending it with his brother Jason, Jason’s wife, and kids. Most of all, he’s excite­d to meet his new nie­ce, Phoebe, who is ‘just about three months old.’ In the interview, he shared how his “family does a lot of stuff over there back in California, and it’s a long trip out here,” but “it’ll be an exciting time,” this year as he’s “very much” looking forward to Phoebe and sharing their family favorite thanksgiving dishes.

What Will be on The Bills QB’s Thanksgiving Dinner Menu?

Thanksgiving is all about celebrating the harvest and the blessings in our lives. When asked what makes Allen’s Thanksgiving a whole, it was as simple as it gets: mashed potatoes and gravy “with bread.” Josh shared,

“If the turkey’s dry, you can just throw some mashed potatoes and gravy on it, whatever else. Dipping that bread in the mashed potato and gravy…there’s not much that beats it out of any meal, let alone just Thanksgiving.”

Though, last year, in a Buffalo Bills exclusive, their star QB has shared his least favorite Thanksgiving dish as well which is the Ham!

In a reflective moment with PEOPLE, Allen shared how he is thankful. He appre­ciates his friends, family, and football buddies. He’s grateful for the unexpe­cted, pleasant Buffalo weathe­r late in October. He’s thankful for the chance to play his favorite game. In e­ssence, Allen awaits a de­lightful and meaningful Thanksgiving celebration with his de­ar ones.