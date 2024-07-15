“I’m a Raider”: Davante Adams Dismisses Reunion Talks with Aaron Rodgers

Can Aaron Rodgers pair up with Davante Adams in the NFL once again? In his latest appearance at the American Country Championship, the Jets’ QB expressed his excitement to reunite with his ex-teammate for a game of golf. “I love Davante. Can’t wait to play with him again,” he told reporters. However, the Raiders superstar doesn’t seem interested.

Adams admitted that he has moved on from his Packers era in the NFL and fully outlined his loyalty to the Raiders in the Up and Adams Show.

As the duo maintained a friendly relationship, show host Kay Adams was curious whether A-Rod had asked Adams about a reunion. An honest Adams quickly confirmed the same but explained why he would not team up with Rodgers again:

“Oh, he’s [Rodgers] in that ear. That’s for sure. He’s in the ear, but you know, it’s not as easy as you know, obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and potential of doing this and that, but like I said, I’m a Raider.”

The California native held a phenomenal record with Rodgers, with 22 catches for 7,590 yards. He scored 69 touchdowns in 108 games with the Jets quarterback during their heyday. While Adams says he’s a Raider through and through, experts fear the Raiders QB room offers less scope for Adams, with Aidan O’Connell occupying the QB spot.

Notably, the Raiders finished the season with 8 wins and 9 losses in the AFC West. However, the Jets didn’t do that great either. Despite their previous experiences with each other, and Rodgers’s wish to play with Adams, it is most likely not going to happen.

Can Rodgers, and Adams Reunite?

Firstly, the Raiders are hesitant about letting Adams go from their relatively inexperienced team. In a division that comprises the likes of the Chargers, Chiefs, and the Broncos, the experience that Adams possesses is invaluable. And it is the reason they are not keen on a trade with the Jets.

Additionally, the Jets WR room already looks promising with the presence of Garrett Wilson. More importantly, the Jets deal with Rodgers is for 2 years, which means if the QB retires after 2025, it will not be possible to initiate the reunion.

Despite the stellar record, Rodgers and Adams never won a Super Bowl together in their seven-year association. As Adams has expressed his priorities, it seems likely the duo will stay separated on the field and remain united outside as good friends.