“Tom Brady is Stalking Gisele Bundchen”: Former Pro Bowler Reckons Brady’s Hands Must be Shaking Looking at His Ex-Wife’s Latest Party Videos

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen decided to end their marriage of 13 years a few months back. However, reports of things going awry between the two stars had started flowing in months before their divorce was finalized.

Good thing is, after the divorce, both the stars are doing what they were missing out on since the last few years. Tom, who wasn’t able to spend a lot of quality with his kids has been enjoying outdoors with his beloved children. Meanwhile Gisele, who was focussing more on the kids in the last few years, is back on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Recently, Gisele also attended the 2023 Carnival parade at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro where she was seen partying and enjoying to the fullest with her close friends.

Marcellus Wiley thinks Tom Brady is stalking Gisele Bundchen

There were reports that Gisele wanted to focus a bit more on her happiness after the divorce and she sure is taking steps in that direction. While it appears like everything is sorted between Tom and Gisele as they are managing the co-parenting thing well, former Pro Bowler Marcellus Wiley seems to think otherwise.

Wiley recently uploaded a video on his Twitter account in which he stated that Tom Brady, like all the other men like him, is probably stalking his ex-wife, especially after looking at her carnival videos.

“The only difference between us and the real stalkers is that they get caught, we don’t get caught,” Wiley said while making it absolutely clear that although men pretend that everything is fine after their breakup or divorce, they sure feel otherwise in reality which is also the case with Tom.

“You know damn well that Tom Brady is sitting somewhere right now, scrolling and saying, ‘oh wait a minute, Gisele, let me see let me see,’ And then you know at the end of the reel is says ‘watch again,’ then his hands start shaking. He’s like ‘man I wanna see this again,'” Marcellus further added.

Tom Brady is spending quality time with his kids

Tom Brady has been focussing a lot on spending time with his kids in the last few days. Moreover, on his daughter Vivian’s demand, Tom ended up adopting a couple of Siamese cats a little while ago.

In addition to this, Brady has been ice-skating and rolling around with his kids in the snow which is truly heartwarming to see. In fact, in a recently uploaded video on Instagram which was recorded by Tom himself, Vivian was seen throwing water in the air which instantly turned to ice due to the extremely cold weather outside.

We don’t know if Tom is really stalking Gisele or not but what we can say with absolute certainty is that both the stars look happy doing what they aspired to do after they decided to go on separate ways.

