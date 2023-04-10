Is Russell Wilson the Worst Quarterback in Broncos History? Another Embarrassing Record Is Making the $245 Million Deal Look Horrible for Denver

2022 was a disastrous season for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson. What was meant to be a turnaround season for them ended up as one of their worst performances in recent history. However, it seems that might be an understatement. At least when it comes to their highly overpaid star. Though this was the worst season per his stats, it seems Wilson might just be the worst Broncos QB of all time.

Now, there are many who are going to dispute this fact. Especially Broncos fans. Not because they have a soft corner for him, for most of Wilson’s harshest critics and haters come from the Broncos Country. No, because Denver has seen its fair share of terrible signal callers. Some of them might even give Wilson a run for his money.

Russel Wilson recorded some pretty terrible stats this season

Wilson’s debut season with the Broncos did not go as many expected it would. Instead, things went as badly as they could, under the circumstances. Wilson’s stats across the year were poor, and one particular stat just had to raise questions. In the last season, Wilson was sacked an astonishing 55 times. The last time a Broncos QB was sacked more than 50 times, was Craig Morton in 1981 with 54 sacks.

Surely, one can argue that QBs have become more alert, and more flexible through the years. So this number shouldn’t exist, ideally. Some could place the blame on the O-Line, for it is their job to protect him. However, after a point, you start to wonder if Wilson did this to himself. Did he hold on to the ball too long? Did he just take on sacks necessarily? These are all valid questions that people have been asking.

Will Sean Payton’s arrival turn things around for Wilson and the Broncos?

The Broncos announced Sean Payton as their new head coach earlier this year, and it brought around a sense of excitement to Denver. Within days of his arrival, Payton started asserting his authority over the Broncos. Especially after he said that he did not intend to let anyone other than team staff and players from accessing the facility. If there ever was a clearer blow to Wilson’s ego.

However, one must remember that there was a lot of excitement when “DangeRuss” came to Denver as well. Everyone in the NFL knows how that story went down. The question that remains now, is whether Wilson can hang on and stay with the Broncos. Payton may not think twice before cutting Wilson if he doesn’t keep up with the standards. Is this the beginning of the end of Russell Wilson?