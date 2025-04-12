“You 100% Knew Colorado Was in the Mix”: Fans React to New Nico Iamaleava Update

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava burst onto the scene for the Tennessee Volunteers at the 2024 Citrus Bowl, throwing for 151 yards and four total TDs in a 35-0 win. From that point on, he was cemented as their starter. The 20-year-old QB responded with 2,619 yards, 19 TDs, and just five picks while rushing for another 358 yards and three TDs on the ground during the 2024 season.

Iamaleava led the team to a solid 10-3 record and a spot in the CFP, though they lost in the first round. Regardless, it was an encouraging start to his career as a college starter. That also meant he thought he was worth more than what his current NIL deal reflected.

This led to the QB’s team attempting to renegotiate his NIL deal with the Volunteers at a reported figure of $4 million. When negotiations didn’t progress, he skipped practice in an effort to gain leverage. However, head coach Josh Heupel responded by dismissing the five-star recruit from the team altogether.

There will obviously be interest in a young, dual-threat QB like Iamaleava now that he’s essentially a free agent. Though he can’t transfer to another SEC school during the spring, apparently some other top programs have already been in contact with Iamaleava’s team.

The self-proclaimed “#1 breaking news reporter in South Knoxville,” Richard G. West, reports that Oregon, Ohio State, and Colorado are in the mix for Iamaleava.

“Per sources: Nico Iamaleava has been in contact with 3 schools that have agreed to construct a deal if he left Tennessee. Oregon, Ohio State and Colorado are the top 3 for Nico right now as he cannot transfer to another SEC school in the spring per conference guidelines,” tweeted West on X.

However, despite his credentials as the Vice President of the Southeastern Sports Foundation and a Heisman voter, West’s report seems to be a little premature, if not downright dubious. Oregon already has five-star recruit Dante Moore competing with four-star Austin Novosad, so paying $4 million for another quarterback seems unlikely.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has Julian Sayin, who impressed during their recent spring game. He’s another five-star recruit who’s battling with Lincoln Keinholz for the job. Though there was worry about Sayin, his spring game performance likely quelled some of those. The Buckeyes could be a possibility for Iamaleava as a one-year transfer rental, but it seems unlikely.

Then there’s Colorado. The narratives people have created about Deion Sanders and that program when it comes to NIL have been woefully erroneous. While Sanders loves to see his guys get paid, he has been very vocal that he does not recruit guys who are all about the money. If they’re talking about NIL during recruiting visits, Coach Prime doesn’t want them.

“When kids come to play for me at Colorado, they come to play for me and the coaching staff that we’ve assembled. They hadn’t come to play for money because I let them know that will maintain you. That pro contract is going to sustain you. So we’re chasing that thing,” Sanders told Shannon Sharpe.

“I attract the type of kids that are just playing because they love the game. That’s what I want. I don’t like that other thing. That other thing has disrupted a lot of things because kids nowadays are choosing a bag rather than a situation and a place that’s more conducive to their success.”

That’s a pretty clear statement that would seem to mean he wouldn’t be interested in a player like Nico Iamaleava. Not to mention he just recruited one of the top QBs in this class, Julian Lewis, to be the Buffaloes’ QB. And yet, many will see this and think, “You 100% knew Colorado was in the mix…” Though they could not be more wrong.

It’s also worth noting that the overwhelming majority of responses to West’s tweet reporting Oregon, Ohio State, and Colorado’s interest in Iamaleava claimed that “This is completely made up lol.”

Another said, “There’s zero chance Ohio State would agree to construct a deal for him — especially at the figure his team is asking for.”

Another called it “All fake news,” and pointed out (as we have), that “None of these schools need a QB. All three probably have QB’s with higher floor and ceiling for this year. Oregon has two.”

All fake news. None of these schools need a QB. All three probably have QB’s with higher floor and ceiling for this year. Oregon has two. — Robb Hutson (@RoHutson) April 11, 2025

Some are also aware of Coach Prime’s real feelings about NIL: “Call straight up BS !! CU & prime would never deal with a player or players who is all about money!”

It’ll be interesting to see where Iamaleava lands next — and whether his departure from Tennessee leaves a lasting mark on his career.