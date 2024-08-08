mobile app bar

Denver Broncos QB Depth Chart Means Nothing, Bo Nix Starts Week One: NFL Insider

Ayush Juneja
Published

Bo Nix Reveals Receiving Text From John Elway Made His Father “Mad”

Sport Bilder des Tages April 26, 2024, Englewoos, Colorado, USA: Newest Denver Broncos QB BO NIX poses for a picture to the Denver Media at Dove Valley Friday afternoon. Englewoos USA – ZUMAav4_ 20240426_zaf_av4_003 Copyright: xHectorxAcevedox

The Denver Broncos might have the youngest but also the worst QB room in the NFL. Two QBs in that room might have more experience than the newly drafted Bo Nix but that doesn’t mean the Broncos will be letting him observe the vets his first year, per Ari Meirov.

According to the Bronco’s unofficial depth chart, Stidham is Jarrett Stidham is occupying the QB1 spot, followed by Zach Wilson at QB2 and then Nix.

However, Mierov pointed out that these depth charts have no credence as they are not prepared by people in the building but by social media teams. He stressed that given their irrelevance and his experience, Nix is going to start the season in Denver:

“If I’m a betting man, I would tell you right now that Bo Nix will be the week 1 starter. Not only that, up until now, the competition for QB1 in Denver has been Stidham vs Nix. Like Wilson has barely been in the discussion.”

He further asserted that competition for QB1 has only revolved around Stidham and Nix and former Jets QB Wilson has not even been in competition, relegated to taking reps with backups. It’s a two-way competition.

Nix has been impressive and methodical in the training camp, getting reps with both the first and second teams. In their first padded practice, he moved the ball well, displayed speed and great mobility, and picked up Payton’s offense fast. The Broncos’ HC himself isn’t too worried about the depth chart or the drama around it.

Sean Payton acknowledges depth chart drama

The Broncos’ release of the depth chart might’ve created some drama online but Payton asserted that the chart was released for the sake of formality and he’s not trying to send any message through it.

As per Mile High Report, he pointed out that he has talked a lot about the depth chart but didn’t put in much effort or time in preparing it. Pushing all the rookies at the end of the chart was just a matter of convenience and not an indication of their place on the roster, according to him.

With Wilson not even in the running, the competition for QB1 is between the vet and the rookie. Stidham, who is familiar with the offense and has built strong chemistry with his teammates, offers a reliable option and has proven to be a consummate professional, knowing the plays and what Payton expects from him.

On the other hand, there’s a case for starting Bo Nix, the young first-round pick, who is eager to prove himself. While there may be growing pains, this approach could accelerate his development.

Payton still has time to decide who he is going to play as starter and ultimately he must weigh the benefits of experience against the potential of youth in this pivotal decision for the Broncos.

