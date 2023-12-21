“Imagine Having a Whiskey With Thomas Shelby”: Drake Fan Christian McCaffrey Gets Candid About His Liquor Choices in Rare Chat

Christian McCaffrey, being quite a star himself on and off the gridiron, recently dove into his favorite TV and movie characters with whom he would love to have a drink in real life. Recently, linebacker Brennan Scarlett sat down with C-Mac and asked him some interesting questions discussing the latter’s personal choices.

The host of the ‘B Scar TV‘ podcast, Brennan Scarlett, in the ‘High-Quality Questions’ segment of the show, asked his former Stanford teammate a range of questions, from the biggest football ick to his favorite place to shop in middle school. Scarlett also asked which famous TV character McCaffrey would love to have a drink with, along with the drink of choice.

After giving it a solid few seconds, C-MaC mentioned two intriguing characters. First, he mentioned Thomas Shelby from the TV series “Peaky Blinders” and expressed that he would find it fascinating to share a glass of whiskey with him. The 27-year-old running back stated,

“Can you imagine having a having a whiskey with Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders?”

McCaffrey then selected Frank Lucas, a character that was played by Denzel Washington in the movie “American Gangster.” He felt that a glass of scotch with a character who is known for his portrayal of a real-life drug lord would be electrifying.

The San Francisco 49ers RB, recognized for his destructive playing style in the league, is quite reserved in nature. In the show, he talked about his dislike for excessive celebrations when a team is behind on the scoreboard, trailing by two or more scores. He feels that a player shouldn’t be overly excited in these situations. In his view, the player must remain calm and be more focused on the game.

Christian McCaffrey is Having a Dominant Season

After putting up a solo act at Carolina for five years, the Panthers traded CMC to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. Since then, the Bay Bombers have been fortunate enough to make him the face of their NFL franchise. He has proven to be an outstanding offensive weapon to his quarterback, Brock Purdy, and together they have locked in the No. 1 seed in the NFC conference with a record of 11-3.

Both McCaffrey and Purdy played their first season with the 49ers last year and despite their roster struggling with injuries, they made it to the NFC Conference Championship game. This season, yet again, the 49ers are the fan favorites to enter the Super Bowl.

Christian McCaffrey is having one of his best seasons, as in just 14 games he has rushed for 1292 yards in 244 attempts and scored 13 touchdowns. With three more games left in the regular season, he is on the way to breaking his previous record of 1387 rushing yards that he had with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.