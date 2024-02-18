Internet Gets Divided on the Idea of Tom Brady Beating the Chiefs if He Played in Place of Brock Purdy

Tom Brady might have hung up his cleats a year back, but the debate remains alive and well. We are talking about him against Patrick Mahomes, of course. Ever since the Chiefs’ QB equaled TB12’s 2003-04 record by clinching his second consecutive Lombardi this year, fans are wondering if it would have been possible had Brady still been playing — perhaps with the runner-up champs, the San Francisco 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs went into Super Bowl LVIII as underdogs against the Brock Purdy-led Niners. The rookie quarterback managed to hold his ground throughout the entire game, but it wasn’t enough to keep the defending champs at bay. Following their overtime loss with a 22-25 score, an X user posed an idea about Brady taking the helm at the Bay Area side and if it could have changed the outcome of the matchup.

This post has since sparked all sorts of reactions from the NFL community. While some were rather confident that Brady would have easily gotten the job done, others weren’t at all impressed by the idea.

This fan noted, “49ers could’ve had a real shot at a Super Bowl with Brady!”

Another chimed in, “Oh guaranteed there would have been multiple SB wins. Tom would still be playing. ‍♂️ Biggest screw up of Shanahans career ”

Yet another said, “Yes with a team like that? brady’s never had that”

Nonetheless, more than a few felt that Brady could never have brought in any results if he were to play with the Niners. One of these fans remarked, “1st round exit with Brady”

This fan quipped, “No, Brady is washed”

It’s worth mentioning that Kyle Shanahan had his eye on Brady after he entered free agency last year. Shanahan even had a chat with Purdy and stressed how the former Buccaneers man barely got hurt on the field; therefore, he would have given Brady the starting job if he was interested, as per CBS Sports.

There’s also a huge possibility that Brady would have his eighth Super Bowl ring by now if he chose to play another season with the Niners. His playoff records are certainly a testament to that fact.

Tom Brady Already Has One-Up Against Mahomes in the Postseason

Ever since Patrick Mahomes took over the starting role at Kansas City in 2018, he led the team to four Super Bowl appearances and even secured three of them. So, who beat him that one time at the grandest stage of them all? It’s none other than Tom Brady — in his first year with the Buccaneers. He also defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in 2018 and remains the only QB to overpower Mahomes in the postseason, not once but twice.

A few fans brought up this argument in the comments about how Brady had the poise to dismantle Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, while others noted how Brady hasn’t always been unbeatable since losing in the Super Bowl twice against Eli Manning and his New York Giants.

As it seems, the debate will continue to persist in the coming future. Mahomes still has a long way to go — but fans feel that Brady could be the only man who could stop the two-time MVP’s winning streak. What do you think? Could Brady flourish at the age of 46 if he were to make a comeback?