Jimmy Garoppolo Endears Raiders Nation With His Latest Comments on the Infamous “Tuck Rule” Game

Even after so many years, the Tuck Rule game continues to bother NFL fans. The Raiders lost an important night due to this controversial call and fell short of a Super Bowl ticket. Recently, the veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has rekindled this issue with his spontaneous response, something that every Raiders fan will love.

After Derek Carr departed from Las Vegas, Josh McDaniels found a new replacement in Garoppolo. A new era is set to begin under his regime, and it turns out, the veteran has already won several hearts. Even Jimmy G thinks it was a fumble, contradictory to what Tom Brady and the Patriots claimed for so many years.

Jimmy Garoppolo makes a fair judgment in favor of the Raiders

The Illinois product landed a new gig in Vegas after a brief stint with the Niners for almost six seasons. While taking a tour of the facility and home stadium, the veteran came across a picture of the infamous “tuck rule” game from the AFC Championship game of 2001. Without giving it a second thought, Garoppolo called it a clear fumble. “It was a fumble. It was a fumble” he said as per the viral video shared by Ari Meirov.

Jimmy Garoppolo sees a photo of Tom Brady in the Tuck Rule Game. “It was a fumble. It was a fumble.” Jimmy G fitting right in with Raider Nation. (video via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/BUG7gRi6qx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 23, 2023

For those who are not aware of the incident, it was a complicated play between Tom Brady and DE Charles Woodson. While the passer attempted to make a forward pass, Woodson tackled him, and the ball landed on the turf. While the former linebacker Greg Biekert was recovering the ball, Brady tried tucking it toward him.

The Raiders were convinced it was a fumble hoping to get the possession; however, the referees intervened and declared it an incomplete pass. This helped Brady reach the field goal range and win overtime. Last year, the Seven-time Super Bowl Champion made an honest admission calling it a fumble, and now Garoppolo’s validation has elevated the Raiders Nation.

Will Garoppolo script history in Las Vegas?

Although Derek Carr still holds the franchise record for most throwing yards, the quarterback couldn’t succeed in postseason games. In fact, he was only able to make a single appearance out of nine seasons with the team.

However, things might change under Garoppolo reuniting with his former OC Josh McDaniels. According to his contract, the signal-caller will draw $67.5 million over three years with $34.5 million guaranteed.

Looking at his statistics, the 31-year-old has recorded 14,289 passing yards and 87 touchdowns in his career. He boasts a regular season record of 40-17 with a completion of 67% in 74 games, per ESPN. It will be interesting to see how things turn out for Garoppolo in the upcoming 2023 season.