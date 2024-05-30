WATCH: Xavier Worthy Flashing Cash & Bling in TikTok Video

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) with his teammates ahead of the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semi-finals at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 1, 2024.

Chiefs have has one of the most bizarre off seasons. And to add to that list possibly, a video a surfaced online from their recently drafted wideout Xavier Worthy. Worthy, who is currently injured and has sitting out the OTAs, has been spending time on social media. His recent TikTok has caught the eye of the fans.

A video of Xavier has popped up on social media where the Chiefs’ new wideout can be seen flaunting his cheese and some bling. In this seemingly staged video, which can be deemed a performance of some kind, Worthy can be seen throwing 100 one-dollar bills a girl as she dances to the song. They also flash their newly acquired expensive watches.

The #Chiefs Xavier Worthy “makes it rain” with about $100 worth of 1 dollar bills. pic.twitter.com/d9dbbt24YB — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) May 30, 2024

Fans were quick to give their reactions to what felt to them like a cringy video. The TikTok received some mixed reactions with one of them asserting that he will fit well in Kansas City. Another fan stated that it’s fun to do these things.

A fan wrote that Worthy would not succeed in the NFL and would probably get suspended and end up having many baby mamas. Someone stated that young athletes who are just starting, to do something like this is infuriating to watch. A few of them just noticed a cat in the background and found it amusing.

Xavier’s current injury has worried the Cheifs’ fans but a closer look at his three-year college journey might squash those concerns.

Despite Sitting Out of OTAs with Injury, the Future is Still Bright for Worthy

While the Chief’s other signings are putting on the show in OTAs, Xavier Worthy is currently sitting out with an injury. This has made fans worried about his ability to stay injury-free in the future. However, as per Arrowhead Addict, the injury shouldn’t be the cause of concern if we look at his past injury record.

He isn’t prone to injury as a finger fracture and ankle sprain were the only two times has been injured over the past three years at the Longhorns. Both of the times, he played through those bruises, which shows he is durable.

Worthy, alongside Hollywood Brown can provide a different element to the Chiefs offense which struggled last season. Mahomes who recently stated that their offense will probably go back to 2022 numbers, finally has someone like Tyreek Hill, who can get open with his pace in the open field when he wants to release the ball early.

Xavier like many of the upcoming NFL players likes to spend time on social media which is understandable for this generation. But his recent video paints him and the Chiefs in a bad light when they are already facing media scrutiny for the off-the-field antics of some of their players.

Another one of their player, DL Isiah Buggs was charged with animal cruelty. They don’t another incident to completely spiral out of control.