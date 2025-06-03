Is Saquon Barkley Married? Exploring His 8-Year-Old Relationship With Anna Congdon

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates with fiancee Anna Congdon, son Saquon Barkley Jr.,2, and daughter Jada Barkley 6, after the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley has had quite a year. After being named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year and helping the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl, he now adds another honor to his resume: gracing the cover of Madden. The Penn State alum has come a long way in his football journey, filled with both highs and lows, but through it all, one constant has been his fiancée, Anna Congdon.

Advertisement

Barkley and Congdon have been together for eight years and share two children. However, it wasn’t until earlier this year—just days before he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time—that he proposed. Four months have passed since Saquon announced their engagement, but they’ve yet to walk down the aisle. For now, the Eagles’ star running back technically remains a bachelor.

Their love story began at Penn State in 2017. Things moved quickly; within a year and a half, they were already co-parenting. Anna gave birth to their daughter, Jada, just days before Barkley was drafted by the New York Giants. Jada will turn seven this year.

In September 2022, they expanded their family once again, welcoming their son, Saquon Jr. Through it all—injuries, comebacks, and career milestones—Anna has been by Saquon’s side. She supported him during his ACL recovery and celebrated every high, including the Super Bowl win.

So, who is the future Mrs. Barkley? Like Saquon, Anna is a Pennsylvania native and a proud Penn State alum. As per People, she graduated from Forest City Regional High School, where she captained the basketball team. Now, she’s a full-time mom to their two kids and Barkley’s biggest cheerleader.

She’s been in the stands for many of his career-defining moments, including the recent Super Bowl in New Orleans, where the Eagles took down the Chiefs. Anna attended the game with their daughter, Jada, and son Saquon Jr. She later shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring photos and videos of Saquon celebrating with the Lombardi Trophy. “Dear God, thank you for this moment,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Congdon (@annacongdon)

Although Saquon Barkley announced his engagement to Anna Congdon just four months ago—making her his fiancée after eight years together—the proposal actually happened six months before they shared the news with the world.

Barkley has openly praised Anna, crediting her unwavering support as a key reason he’s able to perform at his best on the field. Their relationship continues to grow, not just as a couple but as parents, too. They often take time to reflect on how far they’ve come since those early days at Penn State.

“She’s been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life. As we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better. It’s a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children. We just sit back and laugh sometimes when they’re over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started.”

It’s already been a year since Saquon got down on one knee, so wedding bells might be just around the corner. There’s a real possibility the couple could tie the knot this offseason, before Barkley returns to the field to defend their Super Bowl crown.