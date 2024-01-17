Is the Video of ‘Angry’ Jason Kelce Leaving the Podcast After Travis Kelce’s Hurtful Comments New or Old?

A resurfaced video of Jason Kelce storming off the New Heights podcast after a teasing remark from brother Travis recently went viral on social media. Plenty of Jason’s emotional and humorous moments have recently made their way to social media amidst the news of his retirement from the NFL. However, this storming-off clip intrigued fans a bit more and raised a query about whether it was a recent incident or an old recording.

Advertisement

The now-viral ‘New Heights‘ snippet originated in November 2022, shortly after Philadelphia’s 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Jason Kelce attributed a turnover to miscommunication with teammates in the show. However, the younger Kelce goes on to tease Jason with a comment about making excuses instead of owning up to them, which appears to provoke Jason’s unexpected exit from the show. Travis said while mimicking an ‘excuse train’ noise, ‘choo..choo…choo’:

“Is that the excuse train coming into the Eagles locker room right now?”

Advertisement

Following this, Jason then said that he needed a moment and took a sip of his drink before going off camera. The Philadelphia Eagles center removed his headphones and left the set without uttering another word to his usually amicable brother. The New Heights video then transitions to ‘one day later,’ where Jason is wearing different clothes. Jason explained:

“We started recording that Monday night, and now we’re back Tuesday to record the rest of it, because I needed to calm down,” followed by, “If there’s anyone who knows how to get under my skin, it’s Travis Kelce!”

Nevertheless, the Kelce brothers are still going strong and are often taking jabs at each other during their sparring sessions. It has actually gained quite a fanbase in the past few months, and fans are always overwhelmed with their content.

Jason Kelce Once Saved Travis’ Football Career After He Failed A Drug Test

The recently gone viral incident doesn’t fully capture the strong bond between Jason and Travis Kelce. It’s a moment that many fans with siblings can relate to, understanding that there are times when brothers can annoy each other.

Advertisement

The Kelce brothers share a close relationship, with Jason even playing a pivotal role in saving Travis’s football career. Travis Kelce’s college football career was on the brink of ending in 2009 after he failed a drug test during his freshman year. The results of the drug test led to the revocation of his scholarship.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ianmurray7/status/1176304400652013569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, he was also kicked off the football team. However, it was Jason Kelce who intervened. Jason had Travis move in with him and some teammates to keep a watchful eye on him.

The Eagles center also advocated for Travis with the head coach, ultimately securing his brother’s return to the football team. This act of brotherly support became a pivotal chapter in Travis’s success story.