“It Fully Removes the Cancer”: Deion Sanders Undergoes Bladder Removal Surgery

While the Colorado Buffaloes have been progressing as usual throughout this offseason, their star head coach and NFL Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, was off fighting his own battles. Speculation surrounding the details of Sanders’ health concerns have been floating around for months, and a lack of comments or updates from both the program and Sanders himself did little to curtail talks of him potentially missing the start of the regular season.

Advertisement

Earlier today, however, Sanders was able to finally put an end to the rumors and whispers. Accompanied by Dr. Janet Kukreja of the University of Colorado Cancer Center, the former Atlanta Falcon announced that he had been battling bladder cancer, but after undergoing surgery to have his bladder removed, he has since been cured.

Sanders also released a vlog detailing his journey and the moments leading up to and following his surgery. While he was waiting in the hospital, he still made sure to reach out to his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, who just so happened to be attending their first ever start to NFL training camp.

“Texting my boys,” Sanders explained while glancing up from his phone. “It’s their first day of practice today and I’m excited. It’s kind of the first day that we’ve been apart in a long time.”

Sanders’ reported companion, Karrueche Tran, also provided a teary-eyed explanation about the procedure, noting that the aim of the surgery was to remove his current bladder prior to creating “a new bladder with one his intestines, and this option was the best because it fully removes the cancer to ensure that it doesn’t comeback, because it was close to his muscle.”

Thankfully, as Dr. Kukreja proudly stated earlier, the operation was a complete success. Now, Sanders will take the last bit of his time to recover from the surgery before making a triumphant return to the town of Boulder, Colorado.

Numerous other NFL Hall of Famers help to round out Colorado’s coaching staff, but even though the Buffs figure to have been in good hands throughout Sanders’ absence, his presence has been sorely missed around the team’s facilities. Reports from various sources throughout the past several months have suggested that Colorado continues to be on schedule when it comes to preparing for the 2025 regular season, so the return of their head coach should provide more of a moral boost more so than anything else.

Considering that they have roughly one month left before hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, it may just come at their perfect time and allow Sanders and his herd to kickoff the 2025 regular season with a 1-0 record.