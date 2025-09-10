“It Hurts Their Feelings”: Regretful Tom Brady Revisits Jokes About Gisele Bündchen from Last Year

Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady proved to be a massive success for the streaming giant. Everything from the age gap in Bill Belichick’s relationship to the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl losses was more than fair game, but no single topic was hit on as much as Tom Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Having spent the better part of his entire life, 28 years to be exact, chatting in various football locker rooms, Brady suggested that he had no problem with being the butt of the joke for an evening. However, he regrettably failed to consider the fact that some of his loved ones do not have as thick a skin as he does.

“All we do is roast each other. I had a great time,” Brady recalled when asked about his handling of the event. “The only thing that was hard for me was that I have kids that, you know, it hurts their feelings. When you’re a parent, and I didn’t think about those things, I learned a lesson,” he added.

Unfortunately for Brady, his kids weren’t the only ones who reportedly took issue with some of the jokes that were thrown around Gisele that night, as his ex-wife wasted little time in voicing her concerns to the media. Their infamous divorce left the comedians with plenty of potential material, and the majority of it seemingly made its way to the final cut, as Bündchen was routinely referred to throughout the special.

The 45-year-old supermodel was reportedly “deeply disappointed,” and even went as far as to label the jokes as an “irresponsible” and “disrespectful portrayal of her family.” Everyone from professional comedians such as Kevin Hart and Tony Hinchcliffe, to his own former team mates in Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, each took their own jab at the seven-time champion’s failed marriage.

Brady and Bündchen have reportedly managed to reconcile their grievances with one another since then. According to the now-remarried Bündchen, the only true struggles that still exist between them are those that typically come with the process of co-parenting.

During a recent interview, she noted that the kids are now at the age where they are beginning to give her some “push back” on certain issues, and that’s been equally difficult for her as well. “Especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways.”

Nevertheless, she’s refusing to let public criticism dictate her actions. “I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business… If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth.”

For Bündchen, that truth looks a lot like passing on the lessons that she learned from her own mother. For Brady, that seemingly looks like becoming an owner of various sporting franchises and businesses.

Thankfully, for both of the estranged lovers and their respective fan bases, it seems as if the public back-and-forth’s are finally coming to an end.