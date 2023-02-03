Tom Brady to Sign a New Contract With the Patriots Post Second Retirement?

Tom Brady Credit: Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has had a wonderful journey in the NFL. After all, there aren’t many quarterbacks who have survived in the league for such a long time. Moreover, the fact that Tom has been able to win more Super Bowl titles than any single franchise tells a lot about the impact he has been able to have in the competition.

Back in 2022, after a moderately successful season, Tom decided to announce his retirement from the sport. While his decision was a bit sudden, many fans and experts opined that he made the right call at the right time.

However, defying all expectations, Brady decided to un-retire in a matter of weeks and after that, nothing really went according to plan for the NFL superstar. It was reported that Tom’s then wife Gisele was not pleased with his decision to un-retire after which, things started to go awry between the two.

Soon, the power couple announced that they have decided to part ways. Although sources close to the couple had claimed that football had nothing to do with their separation, Brady fans were convinced that their favorite star’s unexpected come back was the main reason behind all this.

Also Read: “I Love Him”: Aaron Rodgers’ Old Comments About Nathaniel Hackett Are Going Viral as Jets Trade Rumors Gain Pace

Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady to retire as a Patriot

Tom Brady’s numbers weren’t also up to the mark during the 2022 season. However, he was able to make a nice comeback in the latter half of the tournament which gave an impression that he might still end up playing for another season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily News (@jerrynews)

However, surprising everyone once again, Tom recently announced that he is retiring from the NFL. Post that, congratulatory messages from fans and celebs started flooding in. Amidst all this, New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft came out with an exciting proposition for the 7x Super Bowl champion.

In an interaction with CNN, Kraft revealed that he would like Tom to sign a one-day contract with his franchise so that he can retire as a Patriot. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it,” Kraft stated. “To us, he is always has been and always will be a Patriot.”

“We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come,” Robert further stated. Will Tom accept this proposition and retire as a Patriots? Only time will tell.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers Begins His Off-Season Getting ‘Comfortable’ With Rumored Girlfriend Mallory Edens in Public