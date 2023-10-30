“It Is a Lot”: Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Hints Big on His Retirement After 2023 Season

Is it finally time for Jason Kelce to hang up the cleats? Ever since getting drafted by the Eagles, the star center has maintained remarkable consistency, even recently breaking the regular-season starting record. He’s currently aiming for his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl season, but retirement rumors seem to be spreading like wildfire. The elder Kelce recently had his thoughts on the issue, and he did not back away from dishing honest thoughts, even hinting how it might happen by the end of this season.

During his chat with James Palmer in the NFL report, the Eagles’ center shed light on his retirement plan. Jason also added that he intends to make the most of the time he has left with the league.

Jason Kelce Discusses Retirement Plan in the Middle of the Regular Season

In the interview, host James Palmer brought up how the 6x Pro Bowler center had a lot on his plate this season, with not only the games but also his brother, Travis Kelce getting involved with Taylor Swift. He asked Jason if it was finally time to take the much-needed respite from the surrounding chaos. To this, the Eagles’ man admitted that it was a lot and added how it’s all supposed to end very very soon.

“This is gonna be over pretty soon here. If it’s this year, which very well could be, we wanna make sure that we’re ready to go when football is done, and work on different opportunities and things to figure out what it is that you wanna do in retirement.” Jason said. “And on top of that, just enjoy the last time you have left with the guys you have.”

Notably, Jason has signed a $14.25 million contract with his team, which extends until June next year. As per the contract, the star center will be placed on the retirement list, if he chooses to do so. While the retirement is on the table, Jason also added how he intends to go about this season.

Kelce’s Christmas Album With the Philadelphia Eagles

While talking about last year’s dominant season with his team, Jason recalled the time when he got to record the second Christmas album of the team with Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. The star TE added how he intends to make the most of the remaining season, as he might never get the opportunity again to be part of these types of activities. Jason feels that his involvement with the team and interactions with fans will cease to exist when he retires.

Jason said in the interview, “The Christmas album they recently did it last year, there’s ever gonna be an opportunity to do that again with two teammates,” followed by, “When these opportunities come up, you realise, that the closer you are to any career you be in, the opportunities to do these fun and engaging things with fans and friend, is gonna less and less.”

In his 13-year-long pro football career, The LII Super Bowl champ has gained immense acclaim and fan love for his off-field interactions. Moreover. The Iggles, currently 6-1, is excelling in the NFC, and has become a top Super Bowl contender just like last year. If they manage to win it this year, Jason will highly likely secure his status as a Hall of Famer. What do you think? Can the Iggles pull it off this season?