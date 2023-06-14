“We’re Working On Things Not Football Related”: Josh Allen Reveals Stefon Diggs’ Absence Is a Worrying Sign for the Bills

Jan 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates a catch that was ruled incomplete with teammate quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the New York Jets during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are in the middle of something big with the WR’s absence prompting Allen to reveal that the situation isn’t football related. The Buffalo Bills are perennial AFC title contenders, and the duo of Allen and Diggs have helped them get there. However, frustrations seemed to brew when Allen and Diggs were caught in a heated sideline debate in last year’s divisional loss to the Bengals.

Advertisement

It’s not clear if Diggs’ issues stem from there, or if there’s something deeper going on. For all we know, we’ll never find out the real answer. None of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, or head coach Sean McDermott are going to publicly reveal the entire situation unless they want to start an actual war in the NFL world and break the entire team. It is worrying that the team still hasn’t sorted their issues out, especially if they stem from last year.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs offer contradictory statements

During a press conference, Josh Allen was asked about Stefon Diggs’ absence from mandatory minicamp, and he had a very curious reply, one that definitely raised a lot of speculation.

Advertisement

He claimed that, as per his press conference and Bleacher Report, “I know, internally, we are working on some things, not football-related. Stef is my guy. I f—ing love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him.”

You can watch an entire analysis video from NFL on NBC here with Josh Allen’s segment starting at 57 seconds in.

Now, Allen’s statements bring up more questions than answers. What exactly are the non-football things that could be affecting Diggs? He’s never claimed that he wants to leave the Bills organization or complained about his role. So, what’s the problem?

Is the feud really coming down from the Bills’ loss to the Bengals last year? Were there that many unresolved issues from that game that were never closed? To make matters even weirder, Diggs had his cryptic reply to Allen’s response.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1668768382328397824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Diggs is one of the most competitive players in the NFL. He knows that he and his team have the talent to win it all, but they simply haven’t been able to. Perhaps that’s what has been weighing on his mind so much. Only time will tell if this wound will heal.

Josh Allen’s reply escalates Sean McDermott’s concern

When head coach Sean McDermott was asked about why Stefon Diggs, he couldn’t answer much about the situation. However, he did say that he was “very concerned.”

Per NFL.com writer Nick Shook, “I’m not gonna get into it,” the head coach explained. “Look, I respect everyone’s questions and what they want to know about our team. Right now, I’m just not gonna get into that anymore.”

Factoring in what Josh Allen said, it doesn’t look good for Buffalo. However, reports indicate that the issue is something they are trying to resolve in-house and that there is optimism that the situation gets resolved quickly.