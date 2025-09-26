Sam Darnold Overtakes Justin Herbert in Passing Yards After Clutch Win Against Cardinals

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold delivered one of the most impressive performances of his young Seahawks career on Thursday night, helping Seattle escape with a dramatic 23-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks saw their defense surrender 17 unanswered points to let Arizona tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

But Darnold stayed composed. With 23 seconds left and the score still tied, he connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a perfectly placed 22-yard back-shoulder throw, setting up Jason Myers’ game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired. Darnold finished the night 18-of-26 for 242 yards and a touchdown, continuing his efficient and confident play. With the win and another strong showing through the air, Darnold now leads the NFL in passing yards, overtaking Justin Herbert.

Darnold has racked up 905 passing yards through four games this year, while Herbert sits just behind at 860 yards.

Seattle’s front office is betting big on Darnold after his resurgent year in Minnesota, signing him to a three-year, $100.5 million contract in March. Though the deal includes a potential out after one season, the Seahawks were clear that they viewed him as their long-term answer if he could replicate his 2024 form.

So far, he’s delivered. Through four games, Darnold has thrown five touchdowns against just two interceptions and led Seattle to a 3-1 record in the NFC West. Coach Mike Macdonald has been impressed not just with the numbers, but with Darnold’s poise and leadership:

“Sam’s playing out of his mind right now. You see him, he’s such a cool customer. He’s on a mission, and he’s doing a great job leading us.”

For Darnold, this season represents a remarkable turnaround. A former No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2018, his career appeared to be on the verge of collapse after disappointing stints in New York and Carolina. But a fresh start in Minnesota in 2024 revived his confidence, mechanics, and decision-making, culminating in a Pro Bowl selection.

Now, in Seattle, he’s taken another step forward. His improved ability to escape pressure and extend plays has allowed the Seahawks’ young weapons to thrive, while his command of the offense has silenced early doubts about whether he could handle the pressure of a lucrative new deal.

While the season is still young, leading the league in passing yards is no small feat for a player once seen as a reclamation project. If he continues this pace, Darnold won’t just be proving doubters wrong; he’ll be firmly in the conversation as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in 2025.

Seattle sits at 3-1, right in the thick of the NFC playoff picture, and with Darnold leading the charge, the offense appears to be trending upward. His confidence, consistency, and ability to deliver in clutch moments are giving the Seahawks exactly what they hoped for when they made the bold move to hand him the starting job and the big contract that came with it.