“It Was Like Talking to an Old Friend”: Aaron Rodgers Sheds Light on Mike Tomlin’s Personality as a Head Coach

The upcoming football season is shaping up to be a pivotal one for both Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-time MVP is on a mission to prove he still has something left in the tank, both for the game and his new teammates. He wants to go out on top.

Meanwhile, the Steelers, under longtime head coach Mike Tomlin, are desperate to end their postseason drought. They haven’t made a deep playoff run in nearly a decade and haven’t reached the Super Bowl since 2010. By bringing in Rodgers, they’re hoping his experience and leadership can finally push them over the edge.

Rodgers’ signing didn’t happen overnight. Despite visiting the team early in the offseason, he didn’t officially join the Steelers until mandatory minicamp. Pittsburgh, however, had its sights set on him all along. After bypassing the quarterback position in both early free agency and the first round of the draft, their season essentially hinged on landing the veteran signal-caller.

So, how did the Steelers finally convince Rodgers to get aboard?

It wasn’t through pressure or persistent recruiting. There was no sales pitch, no hard push. Instead, Mike Tomlin took a different approach, one rooted in respect and patience. Rodgers opened up about it during a conversation with Kyle Brandt at training camp, revealing that what sold him wasn’t what Tomlin said, but what he didn’t say.

“It was honestly more about what he wasn’t saying. At no point during the conversations, which were weekly at least, did I ever feel like I was talking to a coach who needed something from me. It was like you’re talking to an old friend. At my age, with my experience, I just really appreciated that. I respected how he talked to me in a conversation, getting to know him. It really made an impression on me.”

Unlike most coaches who would have bombarded him with questions or tried to sell him on schemes and systems, Tomlin took a more personal approach. He didn’t talk football. Instead, their weekly conversations revolved around life, sharing stories, listening to each other, and building a connection rooted in mutual respect.

That resonated with Rodgers. He appreciated being treated as a peer, not just a player. In Tomlin, he found not only a head coach but also a confidant, someone who understood that building trust off the field was just as important as what happens on it.

Now that he’s in Pittsburgh, Rodgers is confident he made the right choice. His admiration for Tomlin is clear, and by all accounts, the feeling is mutual. The foundation of their partnership is built on respect, not Xs and Os.

Mike Tomlin talks about the challenges of coaching someone like Rodgers

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has taken a thoughtful and tailored approach to coaching Aaron Rodgers, a veteran quarterback who’s already done it all. Rodgers has performed at the highest level, won MVPs, and lifted the Lombardi Trophy. So the challenge isn’t teaching him how to play; it’s about keeping the process engaging and meaningful throughout a long season.

Tomlin wants Rodgers to feel zero pressure and simply enjoy playing the game he fell in love with as a young man. At 41, he doesn’t have to prove to anyone that he can still sling the ball. The motivation now is different. It’s more personal. Whether it’s to challenge himself one final time or to silence critics who have questioned him since last season, the drive is still there, but it looks and feels different than it did in his prime.

Understanding that shift has helped Tomlin gain clarity. He now sees the full picture of why Aaron Rodgers is still playing, and with that insight, he believes he can coach the four-time MVP more effectively, focusing not on pressure or results, but on purpose and passion.

” He has seen it and done it all. Everything is a rerun. It’s my job to make sure that he’s engaged and that he is having fun. Things that attracted him to the game 20 years ago still resonate with him, and he feels in this environment today. I think more than anything, it’s got to be more than capabilities. You’re doing what he’s going at 41 is not because you’re capable. It’s other things. It’s a burning desire, it’s man vs himself. I just want to get to know him.”

Now, Rodgers and Tomlin have banded together to prove to their critics that they are not just regular-season wonders and got lucky when they won the Super Bowl. Do they have it in them to do that? Only time will tell.