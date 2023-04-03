“Is he on Aaron Rodgers’ Smoke Routine?”: Pat McAfee’s “My Life’s a Joke” Comment After WrestleMania 39 Leaves NFL Fans Utterly Perplexed

Former Indianapolis Colts’ punter Pat McAfee is the living manifestation of the term multi-tasking. McAfee, along with being a podcast host, a sports analyst, and a commentator, is also a part of the WWE universe.

WrestleMania 39, the biggest event in the wrestling world took place at the SoFi Stadium and turned out to be an absolute blast. The first night saw Rhea Ripley thrashing Charlotte Flair to clinch the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Along with that, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ended up winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos. Amidst all these entertaining acts was the smashing comeback of Pat McAfee.

Pat McAfee challenged former WWE Champion to an impromptu match and won like a ‘dawg’

The sparkling night of WrestleMania was hosted by Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg and The Miz. Snoop D-O Double G asked his co-host, The Miz if he has any matches scheduled for the night. The A-lister said that though he issued an open challenge online, nobody answered it.

But at that moment, Pat Mac’s music hit, and he entered. He called The Miz a “liar” because such a challenge was never made. Miz tried to get away from the situation and said that one could not just add a match to The Grandest Stage of Them All. But DJ Snoopzilla could.

The Miz then had to face McAfee. Their contest lasted for less than four minutes. San Francisco tight end George Kittle entered the ring and helped the former NFL punter clinch a memorable victory.

After the exciting match was over, Pat took to Twitter to express his love and gratitude for the company and his fans. He wrote, “My life’s a joke I’ll disappear someday & folks will ask “How was that guy allowed to do all of that?”…& nobody will ever be able to answer the question. I understand how incredibly lucky I am to get to do all of this insanely cool shit. Thank you all so much for the love.” However, when fans saw his tweet, they were caught off-guard by the star podcaster’s choice of words.

Pat McAfee’s shenanigans in the WWE ring leaves NFL fans perplexed

One fan was surprised by the All-Pro’s performance and doubted if the WWE star smoked the stuff that Packers legend Aaron Rodgers does. A-Rod is known for using a psychedelic drug that allegedly calms the mind and stimulates a better performance.

Moreover, the world knows how close McAfee and Aaron really are. Whenever Rodgers has an update for the world, he decides to make an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. So speculating that the former Punter might be getting some divine tonic from his spiritual friend might not be too far-fetched.

At the 2022 SummerSlam, McAfee defeated Baron Corbin on his final appearance in a WWE ring. He lost his final WrestleMania match to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38 night two. He defeated the reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38 night one.