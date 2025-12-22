“It’s Been an Embarrassment of Riches”: Chiefs Superfan Paul Rudd Tells Travis Kelce How He Feels About Early Elimination

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will not only miss the AFC Championship for the first time since 2017, but they will also miss the NFL playoffs altogether for the first time since 2014. It’s doom and gloom time in Western Missouri.

Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Andy Reid are all getting older. Patrick Mahomes just suffered the first major injury of his career—a torn ACL, which could jeopardize his ability to start the 2026 season. They also lost 26-9 to a previously two-win Tennessee Titans team in their first game following playoff elimination.

It’s dire straits for the Chiefs right now, especially for their fans, who have become accustomed to winning over the last few years. Some might even say they’ve become a bit spoiled. But not one famous superfan. When Travis Kelce asked about his mindset as a Chiefs fan right now, comedian Paul Rudd continued to bring the good vibes.

“As a Chiefs fan? I am so happy to be a Chiefs fan. The joy and the memories and everything that the Chiefs have given me. With my family, with my kid. It’s been an embarrassment of riches. And it’s just right now. You know what: this wasn’t the year! But that’s okay. I know it’s tough,” Rudd said on New Heights.

Staying true to character, good guy Rudd went on to talk about how he’s excited for another team to enjoy the success that he and his fellow Chiefs fans have enjoyed over the years. It would have sounded patronizing if it weren’t coming from a nice guy like Rudd.

“I’m excited for whoever does it, for their fan base, that they get to share the same kind of things that I got to share with my son for all three of those victories. And even the losses! It’s the best,” said the Ant-Man actor.

We can always count on Chiefs fan Paul Rudd to bring the positive vibes ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/A6rNW3UoWk — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 22, 2025

And Rudd is no fairweather fan either. His family moved to Johnson County, Kansas, when he was 10, just a 35-minute drive up I-35 and across the state line from Arrowhead Stadium. He was there through the lean years, and he was there for the years of plenty.

Now, he’s just thinking about the players, whom Rudd has come to know over the last few years. Namely Kelce, who is contemplating retirement, and Mahomes, who is starting rehab for his injured knee.

“I’m thinking about you, brother… I’m thinking about Patrick [Mahomes], I’m wishing him a speedy recovery, and everything for the club. But I’m okay,” Rudd said.

Rudd also pointed out that this failed campaign could be a blessing in disguise. It will be the first time the Chiefs get a full offseason since 2017, as they have gone deep in the playoffs for seven straight years. That’s seven extra months of football.

Their 21 playoff games over that span are also eight more than any other team (that’s an extra half season) and at least 16 more than 21 of the NFL’s 32 teams (that’s about an extra full season).

“You know what, I’m excited for some of the players to get a little bit of a summer vacation. I mean, my God. You’ve played an extra season of football compared to everyone else. So I’m like, ‘Oh good, you get a break, a chance to kind of rest up.’ So, yeah, I’m not too upset,” Rudd concluded.

Depending on how Mahomes’ recovery goes, could the Chiefs be in for a bounce-back in 2026 and beyond? Or will this dynasty fade earlier than most expected, as many dynasties tend to do?