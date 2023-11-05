“It’s Good To Go Through This Process”: Shedeur Sanders Shared Promising Thoughts On His 3 Game Losing Streak With Colorado

Nov 4, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks off the field after warmups before the game against Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes find themselves caught in the undercurrent of the immense hype generated by Deion Sanders at the start of this season. The team is now grappling with their third consecutive loss, and their chances of reaching a bowl game are now extremely slim.

In the matchup against the Oregon State Beavers, Shedeur, who entered the game as the nation’s second-leading passer with a 337-yard average, was faced with a challenging night, limited to just 41 yards before halftime. He managed to salvage 245 yards after two late touchdown drives, following an in-game painkiller injection for the second consecutive week to alleviate his sore hip.

Deion Sanders’ son candidly addressed the ongoing losing streak, emphasizing his commitment to learning from setbacks and capitalizing on the valuable lessons. Meanwhile, Colorado’s coaching transition did not yield immediate results, as they suffered a 26-19 loss in week 9.

Shedeur Sanders Reflects on Learning from a Tough Losing Streak

Colorado Buffaloes beat writer Brian Howell quoted, Shedeur Sanders reflected on experiencing a losing streak for the first time in his football career. Shedeur expressed a positive perspective, stating that going through this process is beneficial to prevent such feelings in the future. He believes this adversity will serve as motivation in the coming years.

“It’s good to go through this process to make sure you don’t ever feel like that again,” Said Shedeur Sanders.

Following Colorado’s loss, one of the most criticized figures was their new co-offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur. Unfortunately, his debut as the play-caller brought minimal change, with QB Shedeur Sanders constantly failing to elude the Oregon State defenders, leading to an abundance of short gains.

By early in the third quarter, Sanders had only managed 67 yards on 15 of 23 passes. The Colorado Buffaloes struggled to generate offense, finishing with a mere 238 total yards and a yardage in rushing. Their offensive performance improved late in the game, albeit too late to impact the outcome.

Colorado’s latest loss has put them at 4-5, with just three games remaining in the season. Securing a bowl spot will be a daunting task, as the Buffaloes need to win two out of three games, and they are expected to be the underdogs in each of the three matchups against Arizona, Washington State, and Utah.

Meanwhile, Oregon State Beavers are enjoying a successful season with a 7-2 overall record and a competitive 4th Pac-12 standing. The team still has significant games ahead, including matchups against NO. 8 Stanford Cardinal, No. 5 Washington, and No. 8 Oregon in the final three weeks of the season.