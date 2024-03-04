“It’s Great for the Rest of the Team”: Deion Sanders Boasts How Son Shedeur & Travis Hunter’s Personal Accomplishments Are Best for the Team

When Deion Sanders moved from Jackson State to Colorado, he brought his most explosive weapon with him — his youngest, Shedeur. The 22-year-old shot caller tallied 40 passing touchdowns in Jackson and 6 more on the ground with a record that spoke volumes (11-1). His two-way teammate, Travis Hunter, showed promise too, with 5 touchdowns and 19 combined tackles. However, the hope they brought to Boulder didn’t materialize, and the program ended its 2023 season 4-7. However, although the team struggled, Shedeur kept his footing and won small in every game. So, it’s no surprise that Deion thinks his son and Hunter will make a huge difference for the team.

Advertisement

During his recent chat with former NFL star Matt McChesney, who has a podcast called ‘Zero 2 Sixty’, Deion Sanders asserted that the upcoming season will be of significant value. Matt, a former Buff himself, asked the head man about the upcoming Heisman race, where Shedeur and Travis are poised to become top contenders.

Sanders started with, “It’s not only exciting — it’s great for the rest of the team.” He then asked Matt to keep the Heisman aside for a while and look at the Big picture — the 2025 NFL draft, where Shedeur and Travis could very well become top overall picks. Hence, scouts will hog the stands to assess and report month after month. However, they won’t only see those two players on the gridiron, instead, they will get to witness other prospects, both offensive and defensive, showcase their athletic prowess, indirectly improving their draft stock.

Advertisement

Coach Prime believes that the Colorado ground will turn into a ‘draft factory’ in 2025. So the question remains — how have Shedeur and Travis fared in the 2023 season?

Will Deion Sanders’ Son Become a Top Pick?

Just like Deion Sanders, his youngest knew that their debut season in Colorado would make or break their future. Therefore, the star QB didn’t even hesitate before playing through a neck injury and with a sub-par O-Line, which failed to protect him from opponents, game after game. In the 11 games he played, Shedeur was still able to tally 3230 passing yards, 27 TDs, and four rushing scores. Despite getting sacked 53 times, Shedeur set the record for most passing yards in a single season — 3,230 — which was held by Sefo Liufau.

On the other hand, Travis became one of the league’s most productive two-way stars — by averaging 119 snaps per game. He clinched the Paul Hornung Award and even got a Consensus All-American nod, although he played only nine games in the season.

Both Travis and Shedeur have the ability to turn heads wherever they go. The latter has already earned a valuation of $4.7 million in NIL money — ruling the top spot. Travis isn’t very far behind, as he has accumulated a valuation of $2.3 million, as per CollegeFootballNetwork. It will be fascinating to witness how the duo fares, as their future in the NFL depends on it. Will it be dominance or a bust? What do you think?