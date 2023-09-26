“It’s Just Hard”: Travis Hunter Reacts To Deion Sanders Denying Him the Chance To Play Against USC

Travis Hunter was certainly missed when the Buffs took the field against Oregon. The harrowing defeat left everyone wondering whether Hunter’s presence could have led to another result. After the game, Deion Sanders addressed his team with a text message from Hunter where he requested Coach Prime to let him play against USC next week.

Worried about him, Deion Sanders had to deny him the chance to take the field against their biggest roadblock of the season. The entire dialogue was documented by Deion Sanders’ daily vlog channel, Well Off Media, which is managed by his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion Sanders Rejected Hunter’s Plea For an Early Return

Taking the stage at his team meeting, Coach Prime read aloud the text message sent to him by Hunter pleading to give him a chance to play with his teammates next week against the mighty USC. However, Prime rejected his offer by saying that his health was much more important to him than securing a win.

“No, you ain’t ready and I care about you more than I care about this game,” Sanders replied. “You’re going to change the game of football one day when you’re healthy and ready. Your future is brighter than mine ever would be and ever was. Relax and get healthy. I love you son.”

That said, Hunter is out for two more weeks and is scheduled to return against Stanford on October 13 played at the Folsom Field. Until then he is supposed to bear witness to Colorado’s struggles without him. In his fifth episode of 12 Talks, via Bleacher Report, Travis Hunter reacted to Deion Sanders rejecting his plea.

Travis Hunter Reacted To Coach Prime Denying Him a Chance To Play Against USC

The 20-year-old football star revealed that he is heartbroken to see his teammates working, and he is simply a missing piece of the puzzle. Additionally, their week 4 loss against Oregon would have certainly ignited a fire of retaliation in him against the rise of Colorado haters.

“It’s just hard seeing my teammates, my brothers go out there, work, and then I know I’m just a missing piece at the end of the day,” Hunter said reacting to Coach Prime’s response. “It’s just hard, I love playing with them guys. And I mean we’ve been through it all we’ve been through summer. All the people hating on us, doubting us.”

Colorado is a 24.5-point underdog heading into the week 5 matchup against the USC Trojans. And Hunter’s absence only makes things worse for Coach Prime’s team. But it will be seen how well they handle the immense pressure coming off a disappointing loss against Oregon.