When Peyton Manning Deceived Deion Sanders With a “Fake” Move, Now a Pro Tip For Shedeur Sanders

Peyton Manning and Deion Sanders are two of the best players in NFL history. If the league’s Hall of Fame had a subsection for GOAT candidates, both would be in it. They matched up thrice on the gridiron and Manning was able to best him every time.

When Peyton Manning entered the NFL as the first overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 draft, Deion Sanders was already an established veteran with two Super Bowl victories. Their teams first faced off in 1999, when Manning’s Colts beat Sanders’ Cowboys 34-24.

During this game, Manning showcased his skill by completing a 40-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison, successfully outmaneuvering the renowned cornerback Sanders on the play. The scoring toss gave Manning’s Indianapolis Colts a 28-24 lead over Sanders’ Dallas Cowboys. Prime Time once explained on Peyton’s Places how the rookie Manning was able to outwit him.

“He got me on the ‘Peyton Manning.’ They were running it down our throats, and I said, ‘let me go up here and [stop] this run’… and I saw the naked hand. We always say, ‘when you see the naked hand, you can start the band’ I got caught looking at the naked hand,… when [Peyton] gives you and he pulls it, it’s over.”

Deion Sanders wasn’t alone when he joined Peyton Manning for the referenced ESPN+ production. He brought his son, Shedeur – a high school quarterback at the time – along with him. The explanation became a teaching moment for Shedeur, who years later now, is going to be stepping on the same field these stalwarts performed on back then. Manning explained how he was able to get the best of Sanders.

“I played against you the first time in 1999 and I can’t remember who it is that told me, ‘You gotta be careful against Deion because nobody throws at him and he actually lets receivers run by him in order to appear open and then you accelerate.”

Manning further told Shedeur that his play fake is the only reason he threw a touchdown against “the best defensive back” he ever faced.

“It’s one thing if you made this perfect throw… but it wasn’t like [that]… he bit the fake and it was like throwing it versus air… I’m always very honest in my description, cause they always say, ‘who’s the best defensive back you played against?’ I said, ‘hands down, Deion Sanders.’ And they said, ‘Did you ever beat him?’ And I said, ‘yeah… but there was nothing he could do about it.'”

Before they recounted their shared experiences, Deion taught Manning how to play cornerback. He walked the former signal-caller through the infamous “W” drill. Deion characterized Manning’s effort as “mighty gingerly”, but “nice.”

Had Manning attempted the drills when he wasn’t 40 years old, he may have gotten through them more crisply. Regardless, he walked away knowing he went 3-0 against Deion in the NFL. He also avoided being intercepted by Deion in those battles. Manning may not have had Deion’s two-way prowess, but he’d take those feathers in his cap over snaps on defense every day of the week.