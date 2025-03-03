“It’s Your Choice”: John Hope Bryant Shares How a ‘Billionaire’s’ Advice About the $100 Bill Helped Him Amass Millions

John Hope Bryant wasn’t born into money. The 59-year-old entrepreneur started on his path by running a candy store at age 10. That successful venture led him to create Operation Hope, The Promise Homes Company and many other institutions. His exact net worth isn’t readily accessible, but he has millions to his name.

Advertisement

Bryant knows he wouldn’t be where he is today without sound advice. And he recently recounted one important nugget with Cam Newton on the Funky Friday podcast.

Bryant received this important information from Harvey Baskin, creator of Geoffrey’s Malibu in California. He worked his way from a Monday night waiting position – which “wouldn’t even be third string” in the NFL, according to him – to Baskin’s personal assistant at his house. After taking Baskin to dinner, he learned how to develop a strong financial foundation for himself.

“We go to this restaurant. The bill comes… and it’s 100 bucks. I only had $120. I push the bill to Harvey, Harvey pushes the bill back… he said, ‘look, stop this. You got to decide what you want. Do you want to pick my brain or my pocket? One lasts longer. It’s your choice’… I paid that $100 [and] gave my last 20 bucks to the waiter.”

Bryant said he was “dead broke” following the meal. But with his decision, he “passed the test” Baskin gave him. He told Newton that Baskin took him everywhere and introduced him to people that helped him, in turn, climb out of poverty. He noted Earvin “Magic” Johnson did something similar after reaching the NBA.

That meal led Bryant to becoming the man he is today. And while his story is evidence of how important connections are, it’s also proof of what a positive mindset will do. If you put in your all, you can accomplish anything. It also inspired his belief that “there’s a difference between being broke and being poor.”

“Being broke is economic… being poor is a disabling state of mind, a depressed condition of our spirit. And we must vow never, ever, ever to be poor again.” – John Hope Bryant

A number of young folks will be joining the millionaire ranks once they’re selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. This opportunity could change the lives of their family for generations to come. However, this will only be the case if they are responsible with their new money. With Bryant’s wisdom, they could stay millionaires for their entire lives. And you could possibly become one yourself.