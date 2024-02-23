Amazon Pays $40 Million More Than Peacock for One NFL Game

Logo illustration displayed on smartphones in Brazil – 23 Jan 2024 In this photo illustration, the Amazon Prime Video logo is displayed on a smartphone screen and National Football League (NFL) logo in the background. Brazil Copyright: xRafaelxHenriquex/xSOPAxImagesx RAFAPRESS_23012024-09851

If you had told us exactly a year ago that the NFL would sell its exclusive rights to stream one of its playoff games, it would have been very hard to believe — impossible even. However, a few months later, this is exactly what happened after NBCUniversal acquired exclusive streaming rights to broadcast a postseason game on Peacock. The deal wasn’t cheap either, as the streaming giant’s wallet took a whopping $110 million hit.

Advertisement

This deal had its share of critics as well since football fans felt that they didn’t need to pay extra money to watch the game — at the same time — experts felt that this deal would come back to bite NBC in the you know what. But if that were to be the case, Amazon wouldn’t go on to pay even more than NBC this year.

According to recent reports, Amazon Prime Video is paying $150 million to stream a playoff game exclusively this year, a 36% increase from last year’s deal. Front Office Sports initially reported that Amazon was paying $120 million for this deal; however, CNBC’s Alex Sherman revealed that his source has tipped him off that it’s actually close to $150 million. So the question remains: Is the NFL embracing streaming?

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1760479521290010873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As it turns out, Peacock’s $110 million investment didn’t turn sour. The $6-per-month streaming service saw a 2.8 million jump in new subscribers ahead of the Chiefs vs. Dolphins bout at Arrowhead. According to MarketWatch, this was the biggest subscriber jump in the past few years, even outperforming the Super Bowls and the FIFA World Cup, which was being broadcast on more than a few platforms.

The outlet also reports that Peacock would have made a profit of $17 million if the new subscribers canceled their subscriptions after just one month. It definitely wasn’t the case, so it’s safe to assume that they raked in the moolah. There’s another thing to consider: Since Peacock is vying to become the Olympic destination in 2024, the NFL deal could also be part of their strategy to attract a broader audience to the event. One bird, two stones?

NFL Fans Aren’t Happy With the Amazon Deal

Setting aside the numbers, it’s worth mentioning that Joe Pompliano‘s post attracted quite a few angry football fans. While some were stunned by the staggering amount, others didn’t pull any punches while throwing shades at the league. Let’s take a look:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ernmorris/status/1760488004521771259?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/T_cares222/status/1760566169700851712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BeardownETH/status/1760509069931201003?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/runthatBMC/status/1760481520018399289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/danorlovsky7/status/1760481047781974017?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s definitely worth considering that streaming might just be the future in the sports world. Data already suggests that the streaming market is expected to reach $75.5 billion by the year 2027 — more than $25 million in just five years. People are also moving from cable networks to subscriber-based platforms, so no one can stop top streaming giants from competing for their share.