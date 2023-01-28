“I Love Him”: Aaron Rodgers’ Old Comments About Nathaniel Hackett Are Going Viral as Jets Trade Rumors Gain Pace

Aaron Rodgers is one of the biggest superstars in the world of the NFL. He was roped in by the Green Bay Packers in 2005 and till now, he has featured only for them and has earned quite a few laurels on the way.

The 39-year-old quarterback entered into the 2022 season after earning back to back to MVP honors. So it was evident that Packers fans would have their hopes up, however, there was a lot of chatter before the season began about how well Aaron would do in absence of Davante Adams.

It would be fair to say that the skepticism turned out to be true as Aaron did struggle to find form without the experienced receiver. Although he did eventually find form and guided his team to an 8-9 win-loss record from 4-8, it just wasn’t enough to take Green Bay to the playoffs.

As soon as the Packers were kicked out of the season by the Lions, chatter around what Aaron would do next started gaining pace. Many opined that he might retire, while others said that he might find a new team.

Aaron Rodgers’ old comments about Nathaniel Hackett are going viral

After the New York Jets hired former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive co-ordinator, rumors about Aaron getting traded to the New York-based franchise started spreading like wildfire.

Because Aaron has spent a lot of time with Hackett at the Packers, several fans and experts are opining that it seemingly guarantees Rodgers’ trade off to the Jets. Amidst all this, Aaron’s old comments about Hackett have started going viral.

Aaron Rodgers in November 2020 on Nathaniel Hackett, now the Jets OC: “I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere — unless I do.” pic.twitter.com/oCDhvorQi5 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 26, 2023

“Hackett has been a very important part of our culture change and our success on offense,” Aaron had said during a press meet back in November 2020. “I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere, unless I do,” Rodgers had added.

However, on the other hand, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reckons that the Jets have not hired Nathaniel just to get Aaron. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Ian had stated that Hackett is just an OC, he doesn’t even run the team. So thinking that his addition to the coaching staff guarantees Rodgers’ trade is just obnoxious.

It will be interesting to see where Aaron finally ends up before the start of the 2023 season.

