Jake Browning Details Painful Vikings Story that Ended With Soothing Revenge: “They Never Should’ve Cut Me”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) runs to the sideline after throwing a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Bengals fell to the Ravens, 34-20.

Bengals QB Jake Browning has become the poster boy for their resurged playoff hopes. In his latest overtime exploits, Browning got back at his former team and ruined Minnesota’s Saturday night. In an enthralling 27-24 win over the Vikings that took the Bengals to an 8-6 record and closer to a playoff berth, Browning’s post-game press conference took the cake.

Albeit still in his nonchalant manner, the Bengals QB revealed that he was unceremoniously cut from the Vikings team after spending 2 years in Minnesota. And the way they let him go was where the heartbreak started.

Sitting for the press conference after the game, Browning said he clearly remembers that fateful night when the Vikings decided to cut him. They told him he was being let go but they “might have a spot on the practice squad, so go wait in the hotel”. A dazed and confused Browning simply went back and waited for that call. But alas, it was not meant to be.

The saddest part? They never called to tell him he was definitely going. His agent told him the final news. Something that stayed with Browning as he took on the mighty Vikings this Saturday. Generally calm Browning went on to say, “That one felt good. I think right after we hit the field goal to win the game, I screamed at the camera and said, they never should’ve cut me”

Fans Spark Wider Conversation on Treatment of Players Within the Vikings Fold

Although what happened with Browning is definitely sad, fans and followers of the Minnesota franchise were not surprised. According to their comments on social media, Vikings have been known to mistreat players’ exits or just fumble managing the players in one way or another.

One user called it an organizational problem that’s been visible for years,

Another user was not surprised as they said,

Most users on Browning’s side of the argument say the problems start at the top and ownership needs to make management accountable for fair and respectable treatment of the players that actually put their life on the line.

Another X user used sarcasm optimally saying, “Man I love cheering for a pathetic and classless organization like us man. What a blessing it is.”

Fingers were pointed in every direction, as some fans even speculated that, “Maybe this is why the Vikings refuse to be on HBO’s Hard Knocks? This is on Spielman. I’ve heard Zim wanted to keep Browning but Rick wanted Mond. And Kirk had to have his boy Mannion!!!”

No matter what the reasons were, Browning’s exit not only cost them a great backup QB but also this hard-fought overtime game 2 years later. The extra juice that the sour exit provided gave Browning the push to put his team over and bag the much-needed win, and his third in a row. It shows that even in a freezing state like Minnesota, revenge is a dish best-served cold.