Jalen Hurts Net Worth: How Much Has The Star Quarterback Earned By Playing In The NFL?

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts, 24, plays for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League. Hurts spent his first three seasons of collegiate football at Alabama.

He was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and by the end of his rookie campaign, Hurts had taken over as the team’s starting quarterback.

There were doubts about Jalen Hurts’ ability to serve as the Philadelphia Eagles’ long-term starting quarterback before this season. Just to tell you how incorrect his critics were, in his last game against Texans, Hurts completed 21 of his 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns, giving Philadelphia its first 8-0 record and the best start in the 90-year history of the team.

The Eagles currently have the best record in the NFL, making him the most crucial player on the league’s most surprising team, which even puts him in the lead for MVP this time around.

Jalen Hurts’ Net Worth

As of 2022, Jalen Hurts’ net worth is projected to be $6 million. Jalen engaged with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, agreeing to a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie deal that featured a $1,941,944 signing bonus, $2,825,815 in guaranteed money, and an average annual salary of $1,506,293.

Hurts will make $1,082,744 in base pay, $75,000 in workout bonuses, $1,643,230 in cap hits, and $1,045,972 in dead cap value in 2022. He received a $883,871 salary in 2021, and he is anticipated to receive $1,082,744 in 2022. He also received a $75 000 workout bonus in 2022.

Regarding the endorsement deals involving Hurts, currently, there is no information available on the front. However, now that he has become a star NFL football player, it is expected that he will sign numerous endorsement contracts in the near future.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the 2022 season is slowly turning into the Jalen Hurts season. His numbers have been astonishingly good and he has got great support from his mates which has ultimately allowed him to get off to the best possible start.

However, going further into the tournament, he will be tested by some of the stronger sides. How he performs then would decide if he can surpass the likes of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the 2022 MVP race.

