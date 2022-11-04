Tyreek Hill Stats: Can The Star Receiver Cross 2,000 Yards In 2022?

Oct 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill is on track to have the greatest season ever for a wide receiver. With the Miami Dolphins through eight weeks, Hill has 961 receiving yards. He’ll probably surpass 1,000 yards this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

At the halfway point of the season, Hill is so close to 1,000 yards that he could easily reach 2,000. Never has it been done. The closest was Calvin Johnson, who had 1,964 receiving yards in 2012.

This season, he has been targeted on 35.2% of his routes. In comparison, he only broke 30 once with the Chiefs, in his rookie year, and never went below 28 percent for the remainder of his time there.

Tyreek’s 2022 target rate is the highest among receivers. Since 2006, when TruMedia’s target data begins, it is the highest figure among receivers who have run at least 100 routes in any season.

He easily leads this season in route run average with a 3.68 yard average. Only one other player (DeAndre Hopkins), who has only played in two games, has a yardage above three. We have never seen a passing game that was so focused on a single receiver, and this is allowing Hill to redefine the standard of wide receiver’s production.

Tyreek Hill’s NFL Stats

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has already accumulated 961 yards this season, and the tournament is only halfway through.

Hill had a career-high 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns at the end of the 2018 campaign. Travis Kelce finished ahead of him on the team in receptions, and he led the group in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Hill has been named to six Pro Bowls in his six years in the NFL. He won the Super Bowl LIV, and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team as a punt returner in 2010 as well.

Tyreek has 99 games in six regular seasons and is currently in his seventh season. He has 548 receptions for 7591 yards with an average of 13.9 yards per reception and 58 touchdowns and 98 rushing attempts for 744 yards with an average of 7.6 yards per attempt and 6 touchdowns.

