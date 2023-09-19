LeBron James, Lamar Jackson and Other Stars Offer Prayers For Nick Chubb After Horrifying Season Ending Injury

Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is taken from the field on a cart after suffering an apparent injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The football world is praying for the good health of Nick Chubb after his brutal injury shook everyone to the core. In his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the star RB was tackled near the goal line and he immediately grabbed his knee. Star athletes like LeBron James, Lamar Jackson, and others sent out prayers for Chubb’s well being.

Fans soon realized that Chubb’s injury was a season-ending one, after the broadcasters refused to show the incredibly painful replay on national TV. Chubb was quickly rushed to a local hospital where he was reported to have suffered multiple torn ligaments.

LeBron James & Other Stars Sent Out Prayers for Nick Chubb

In the Cleveland Browns matchup against the Steelers, Chubb raked in 64 yards of 10 carries before the injury. The four-time Pro Bowler was on the second play of the second quarter when Minkah Fitzpatrick approached him with a low tackle. Chubb was at the end of a 5-yard run when the impact was delivered to Chubb’s legs.

Chubb failed to stand on his feet thereafter, shaking his head in pain and tightly clutching onto his left knee. The RB unstrapped his chin and rolled over onto his side before being carted off to the hospital. The football community rushed to X, wishing for his speedy recovery. NBA GOAT LeBron James tweeted “DAMN MAN!!!! Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best.” Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson took to X saying, “Prayers for Nick Chubb.” Let’s look at the reactions on X:

Over the past two weeks since the 2023 NFL season started, there have a couple of major injuries. These include Aaron Rodgers breaking his Achilles in his 75-second debut for the Jets, and now, Nick Chubb has sustained a gruesome knee injury. Fans believe that the NFL surely has to take up the issue of player safety more seriously

Nick Chubb’s Injury Has Potentially Ended his NFL Season

Chubb was severely hit by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the second quarter, that’s when he sustained a gruesome knee injury. The update on the current condition of Nick Chubb is limited. However, the worst is confirmed- the injury will potentially end the season for the Browns RB. Kevin Stefanski, the Cleveland Coach expressed his remorse on the incident, saying,

“Nick’s got a very significant knee injury. He’s a great football player as we know, but he’s an even better person, so we will support him every step along the way. We feel, obviously, for Nick. But I know Nick and his teammates know, and you have to move on.”

Reflecting on the same incident, Myles Garrett, in his post-game press interview said, “It’s a blow for the whole team and we don’t want his injury to be in vain. We got to push on, that’s what he’d want us to do. And if he had any choice in the matter, that’s what he would do. Just gotta continue to fight and use it as motivation.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this is Chubb’s second injury in the same knee after 2015. Back then, he had suffered a torn MCL, LCL, and PCL against Georgia. The severity of his latest injury has raised concerns about a similar and lasting effect on Chubb. The Cleveland Browns have no other option but to look at the alternatives to replace Chubb. For Nick, it seems the wait will be a long one before he makes his return to the field.