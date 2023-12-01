NFL Fans Rip Colin Cowherd For Judging Brock Purdy For His Dressing Style

The San Francisco 49ers are all set to visit the Lincoln Financial Field to meet the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 13 matchup. As the two leaders of their respective conferences will have a face-off this upcoming Sunday, NFL Analyst Colin Cowherd had his 2 cents to spare on the starting quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts.

In a recent segment of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd”, fans were left surprised by Colin’s judgment of Brock Purdy for the way he appeared at a press conference recently. Colin Cowherd didn’t like how the 49ers’ quarterback wore his hat. He then compared how Jalen Hurts looks at the podium to how Purdy looks, saying Hurts looks more professional.

“So Jalen hurts at the podium is the best podium quarterback in the league. Hat on forward. Professional almost manicured. Got that CEO like a real grown up. Brock Purdy. Hey, you guys want to hit some golf balls? Gotta hat on backwards. It’s not a franchise quarterback.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHerd/status/1730299432913207746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Colin Cowherd said he prefers quarterbacks who act professionally, like Jalen Hurts, who looks polished while speaking at the team’s press conference. He criticized Brock Purdy for wearing his hat backward, thinking it doesn’t show a serious, mature attitude expected from a top quarterback. Cowherd suggests that Purdy should appear more professional, like Hurts does, especially when representing the team publicly.

Colin Cowherd Gets Trolled for Purdy Take

After Colin Cowherd’s critique of Brock Purdy went viral on social media, fans were taken aback. Cowherd faced severe trolling from football fans as they posted pictures of numerous NFL players wearing their hats backward during their team press conferences. One user even shared a photo of Cowherd himself wearing his hat in what he thinks is an unprofessional way to wear it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nineredits/status/1730363129778126989?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A user posted a picture of Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning wearing a hat backward, highlighting the non-relation between wearing a hat backward and being a good quarterback:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TrophyMentality/status/1730338679791493555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone shared an image of Tom Brady while asking, “I’m sure this guy had an ok career.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Wildcat_Mike/status/1730379518387372154?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While another claimed that even Joe Burrow isn’t a franchise quarterback either.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StripesCincy/status/1730365794029121751?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A football fan shared an image of Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes while captioning the image as “Great take”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AJFromFresno/status/1730308211859976236?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another jokingly said, “Should have went with the Aaron Jones sombrero to appease both the backwards and forwards hat crowd”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EastBayChris/status/1730365140321607829?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, as Purdy heads back to Philadelphia following last season’s NFC Championship game loss, he stated his perspective acknowledging the challenging environment. He focused on the significance of every game at this stage in the season. Purdy stated he wouldn’t dwell on the past and would focus on the present year, seeing it as a fresh beginning with new teams, each possessing unique traits.