Jackson Mahomes, Whose Incredibly Embarrassing N*de Picture Once Got Leaked, Had Famously Lashed Out at Media For ‘Destroying His Life’

There are a number of people who are vying for the title of “The most hated person in the NFL”. While some are unconsciously putting themselves in the race, some are very much aware of their actions. One person falling in the second category, and probably a frontrunner in the race, is Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes.

Jackson Mahomes’ rise to fame, or infamy, has been nothing short of spectacular. The number of controversies he has managed to get entangled in is quite extraordinary. How his older brother hasn’t already pulled him to a side and given him a warning, is curious. Or has he? When Patrick Mahomes gave his younger sibling the cold shoulder last season, many believed that was the case.

.@PatrickMahomes checks in with the family before the MNF battle with the Giants ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EDpgZn3PDK — ESPN (@espn) November 2, 2021

Jackson disappeared from active TikToking and general mischief for a while this season. Which gave many fans a wave of relief. However, all their peace was shattered when he made a return to NFL games this year. What’s more, Patrick Mahomes sustained an injury during the game, leading many to believe his brother’s presence is jinxing Patrick Mahomes’ game.

Jackson Mahomes once had a n*de selfie leaked online

While most of his notoriety comes in the form of him stirring trouble, he did once have an accidental event that will follow him for the rest of his life. Sideaction, a sporting and entertainment column, discovered and published a photo of Jackson Mahomes in his birthday suit. The photo had him with nothing but his hand covering his nether regions, and even that did not leave much to the imagination.

While this will haunt him for the rest of his life, this is barely scratching the surface of his misdeeds. He has been called out by several people, including business owners and fans. His list of famous moments includes pouring water over fans, scamming a local business, trying to shut a bar down for lack of capacity, and most importantly, dancing on former Washington Commanders’ safety Sean Taylor’s memorial.

However, over time, many people have also sided with Jackson after looking at the amount of hate he gets for doing absolutely anything and everything. In fact, Jackson had also famously lashed out at media once for “destroying his life.”

Whether Jackson Mahomes will tone his antics down anytime in the future is a mystery. However, his brother is becoming the face of the Kansas City Chiefs, and of the NFL. So he might receive some stern words. If Patrick Mahomes doesn’t wish to get dragged under the bus with his brother, he needs to intervene. How will he respond to this ultimate test of brotherhood?

