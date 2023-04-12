Tom Brady Hair Transplant: After Breaking Up With Leonardo DiCaprio, Did Gisele Bundchen Force Tom to Get Hair Plugs?

Tom Brady had a forgettable 2022. Right from losing out on millions due to the FTX debacle, to churning out terrible numbers on the field, nothing really went right for the GOAT quarterback.

However, what would have hurt Brady the most is the end of his 13 year long marriage with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Known as one of the most marketable and attractive celeb couples in the States, Tom and Gisele decided to amicably part ways due to irreconcilable differences in 2022. However, the tale of their togetherness and affection is still loved by a lot of fans.

Gisele Bündchen reportedly influenced Tom Brady to get a hair transplant

Many considered Gisele and Tom to be inseparable. Both were GOATs in their respective fields, both earned truck loads of money, and both were extremely supportive of each other’s career. In fact, Gisele even engaged in all sorts of harmless superstitions to ensure that her husband keeps winning games.

As it turns out, there were reports that Gisele even influenced Tom to visit a hair transplant specialist back in 2010. “He(Tom) spent over an hour consulting with Dr. Leonard before he slipped out the back door and drove off. Tom wants help with his thinning hair and bald spot,” a source had claimed as reported by National Enquirer.

Whoever gave Tom Brady his fake hair did a tremendous job. That guy needs to step up and take credit pic.twitter.com/DK00NVAryK — Al Hughes Dukes (@Alsboringtweets) January 28, 2015

Reportedly, this wasn’t the first time when Gisele asked Brady to do something about his thinning hair. As per New York Post, Bundchen, who had parted ways with Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio before dating Tom, persuaded the NFL star to visit a hair restoration clinic back in 2008 as well.

While Tom never spoke openly about getting any sort of hair treatment, several before and after pictures of his hairstyle suggested that he did actually opt for it.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen suffered heavy losses due to FTX debacle

Gisele and Tom were a fairytale couple, especially for advertisers. This is because, both the stars had global appeal and were the best in their own fields. Moreover, because they were married, it was easier to get both of them for a campaign. This helped the star couple earn millions.

However, one investment in particular turned out to be a nightmare for both of them. Yes, we are referring to the FTX disaster. Both, Tom and Gisele had invested large chunks of their net worths into the crypto exchange giant. Moreover, they appeared in several commercials for the now bankrupt platform as well.

As a result, when around $32 billion vanished from the market after the FTX crash, both the stars were named in a $11 billion lawsuit filed on the behalf of American consumers. While Brady and the Brazilian beauty have now parted ways, the FTX demon still continues to haunt them.