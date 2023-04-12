HomeSearch

Tom Brady Hair Transplant: After Breaking Up With Leonardo DiCaprio, Did Gisele Bundchen Force Tom to Get Hair Plugs?

Shubham Bhargav
|Published 12/04/2023

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Credit: USA Today & A.I Hughes Dukes’ Twitter

Tom Brady had a forgettable 2022. Right from losing out on millions due to the FTX debacle, to churning out terrible numbers on the field, nothing really went right for the GOAT quarterback.

However, what would have hurt Brady the most is the end of his 13 year long marriage with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Known as one of the most marketable and attractive celeb couples in the States, Tom and Gisele decided to amicably part ways due to irreconcilable differences in 2022. However, the tale of their togetherness and affection is still loved by a lot of fans.

Gisele Bündchen reportedly influenced Tom Brady to get a hair transplant

Many considered Gisele and Tom to be inseparable. Both were GOATs in their respective fields, both earned truck loads of money, and both were extremely supportive of each other’s career. In fact, Gisele even engaged in all sorts of harmless superstitions to ensure that her husband keeps winning games.

As it turns out, there were reports that Gisele even influenced Tom to visit a hair transplant specialist back in 2010. “He(Tom) spent over an hour consulting with Dr. Leonard before he slipped out the back door and drove off. Tom wants help with his thinning hair and bald spot,” a source had claimed as reported by National Enquirer.

Reportedly, this wasn’t the first time when Gisele asked Brady to do something about his thinning hair. As per New York Post, Bundchen, who had parted ways with Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio before dating Tom, persuaded the NFL star to visit a hair restoration clinic back in 2008 as well.

While Tom never spoke openly about getting any sort of hair treatment, several before and after pictures of his hairstyle suggested that he did actually opt for it.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen suffered heavy losses due to FTX debacle

Gisele and Tom were a fairytale couple, especially for advertisers. This is because, both the stars had global appeal and were the best in their own fields. Moreover, because they were married, it was easier to get both of them for a campaign. This helped the star couple earn millions.

However, one investment in particular turned out to be a nightmare for both of them. Yes, we are referring to the FTX disaster. Both, Tom and Gisele had invested large chunks of their net worths into the crypto exchange giant. Moreover, they appeared in several commercials for the now bankrupt platform as well.

As a result, when around $32 billion vanished from the market after the FTX crash, both the stars were named in a $11 billion lawsuit filed on the behalf of American consumers. While Brady and the Brazilian beauty have now parted ways, the FTX demon still continues to haunt them.

Share this article
About the author
Shubham Bhargav

Shubham Bhargav

Shubham is an NFL editor at the Sports Rush. He can write and talk about NFL all day without breaking a sweat. A Communications post-graduate, Shubham can be tough to stop once he starts talking about the nuances and the little details of his favorite sport. He also enjoys movies, likes trekking and absolutely loves to engage in a healthy debate on any subject.

Read more from Shubham Bhargav