Pro Bowl 2026: Underpaid Puka Nacua Earns $92,000 Boost After Shooting His Shot at Sydney Sweeney

The 2025 NFC Championship game will be a cloud that hangs over the Los Angeles Rams for quite some time, but you’d still be hard-pressed to find a man who has had a better calendar than their star wide receiver, Puka Nacua. His third NFL season saw him lead the field in everything from first down catches and total receptions to yards per game, which has been more than enough to catch everyone’s attention.

Advertisement

Seeing as he’s still on a rookie contract, however, Nacua was likely most excited by the opportunity to earn himself an extra $92,000 by winning this year’s Pro Bowl game. And he earned it, thanks to NFC’s 66-52 comeback win over the AFC after trailing 30-8.

Although seeing as he’s received his due recognition from some of the most notable names in both sports and Hollywood, it’s safe to say that this entire week has been nothing short of an absolute roller coaster for the 24-year-old phenom.

After being named as the co-winner of Tom Brady’s LFG Offensive Player of the Year award, Nacua found himself shooting his shot with the latest bombshell actress, Sydney Sweeney. Even though he was far from being alone in his attempt following Sweeney’s assertion that she’s a “sporty girl,” it now seems as if the Rams star has managed to secure yet another major opportunity for himself.

That extra $92,000 would go a long way in providing an impressive night out for Nacua and his date, which likely explains his spirited performance in the second half of this year’s Pro Bowl, as well as the fact that he broke down the team huddle with the rallying cry of “$100k on three. One, two, three, $100k!”

Puka Pro Bowl Points Pro Bowl Games on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/ekn0PsnmCP — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2026

The Rams won’t ever let him see it, but Nacua is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027, as next season will be the final year of his rookie deal. He’s expected to receive a base salary of $5,658,000 in 2026. But given his sensational rate of play and how significant he is to the Rams’ offense, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see an extension deal being signed at some point in the near future.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano is predicting a $150+ million contract extension for Nacua, one that will include a $90-million guarantee at signing. While that could become problematic for the franchise in terms of cap space, there’s no denying that he’s worth every penny.

Whether you’re an active fantasy football manager or a more traditional fan of the game, almost everyone is aware of just how productive Nacua can be when he is on the field. There were some slight injury concerns surrounding him after he managed to miss six games in 2024, but after this year’s performance, it’s hard to argue against the results.

Regardless of whether or not Matthew Stafford has played the final game of his career, L.A. fans can still rest easy knowing that this franchise will be in good hands for as long as Nacua is working with Sean McVay. So don’t let the end-of-season blues get you too far down in the dumps, because there’s still plenty of good times ahead for the West Coast.