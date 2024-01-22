"Jason Kelce Isn't the Only Brother Who...": Bills Fans Wanted a Bit More of Stefon Diggs' Brother Trevon, & Less of Travis Kelce's Family

The Kelce family is becoming something of a star. As the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their sixth straight AFC Conference championship berth with a stellar display on both offensive and defensive ends, the camera found its way to the Chiefs suite more than once, where the Kelce clan and Taylor Swift were in full party mode.

As the Chiefs scored touchdowns, the Highmark Stadium hushed, but the Kelce family brought lively vibes. Travis Kelce’s entire crew, with brother Jason, wife Kylie, mom Donna, dad Ed, and even girlfriend Taylor Swift, filled the VIP stands. Elder brother Jason stole the spotlight more than once, as he celebrated shirtless in the cold Buffalo winds. He even leaped into the crowds from his VIP suite, becoming an instant spectacle.

However, Bills fans felt a bit left out, seeing Jason Kelce hogging all the limelight. They pointed out that he wasn’t the only supportive brother in the crowd. Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs was there too, cheering for his brother Stefon Diggs. Some pointed out the broadcasters focused solely on the Kelce family and ignored Trevon Diggs.

NFL Writer Brandon Loree reported,

A Buffalo Bills fan said,

Fans enjoyed the initial spectacle, but tired of it quickly as the repetitive camera focus on Jason Kelce became tiresome for some. As his celebration trended on social media, fans couldn’t help but urge broadcasters and social media pages to shift the spotlight back to the game.

Travis Kelce not only made his family proud but also gave them a blast by making 5 receptions for 75 yards and scoring two touchdowns. The highlight came in the second quarter when he caught a pass from QB Patrick Mahomes, securing the team’s first touchdown.

