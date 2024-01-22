HomeSearch

“Jason Kelce Isn’t the Only Brother Who…”: Bills Fans Wanted a Bit More of Stefon Diggs’ Brother Trevon, & Less of Travis Kelce’s Family

Aniket Srivastava
|Published

"Jason Kelce Isn't the Only Brother Who...": Bills Fans Wanted a Bit More of Stefon Diggs' Brother Trevon, & Less of Travis Kelce's Family

Trevon Diggs and Jason Kelce; Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Kelce family is becoming something of a star. As the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their sixth straight AFC Conference championship berth with a stellar display on both offensive and defensive ends, the camera found its way to the Chiefs suite more than once, where the Kelce clan and Taylor Swift were in full party mode.

As the Chiefs scored touchdowns, the Highmark Stadium hushed, but the Kelce family brought lively vibes. Travis Kelce’s entire crew, with brother Jason, wife Kylie, mom Donna, dad Ed, and even girlfriend Taylor Swift, filled the VIP stands. Elder brother Jason stole the spotlight more than once, as he celebrated shirtless in the cold Buffalo winds. He even leaped into the crowds from his VIP suite, becoming an instant spectacle.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2YmJrBsw7D/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

However, Bills fans felt a bit left out, seeing Jason Kelce hogging all the limelight. They pointed out that he wasn’t the only supportive brother in the crowd. Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs was there too, cheering for his brother Stefon Diggs. Some pointed out the broadcasters focused solely on the Kelce family and ignored Trevon Diggs.

NFL Writer Brandon Loree reported,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Brandoniswrite/status/1749239092770902348?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A Buffalo Bills fan said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/broadyboy101/status/1749265757161361610?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans enjoyed the initial spectacle, but tired of it quickly as the repetitive camera focus on Jason Kelce became tiresome for some. As his celebration trended on social media, fans couldn’t help but urge broadcasters and social media pages to shift the spotlight back to the game.

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1749307117541208169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Travis Kelce not only made his family proud but also gave them a blast by making 5 receptions for 75 yards and scoring two touchdowns. The highlight came in the second quarter when he caught a pass from QB Patrick Mahomes, securing the team’s first touchdown.

Amidst all the side stories, the Kansas City Chiefs swiftly responded to every Bills touchdown. The Chiefs’ defense shone by preventing any points in the last quarter. This marked the third time Patrick Mahomes outshined Josh Allen in the playoffs. Moving forward the Chiefs will now face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Conference Championship Game. However, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs ended up taking the brunt of the Bills’ loss.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs Miss Opportunities in Tough Loss to Chiefs

After the game ended, criticism arose for the Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs. NFL Analyst Skip Bayless expressed concern noting that out of the 8 passes thrown by Allen to Diggs, only three were caught for 21 yards. Bayless also highlighted the missed opportunity when Diggs failed to catch a crucial deep pass in the fourth quarter that could have changed the course of the game for the Bills.

With just 2 minutes remaining in the game, the Bills faced a second-and-9 at the Chiefs’ 26-yard line. The drive had its moments of drama. A fumble recovery by Spencer Brown came to the rescue after Chris Jones caused a fumble during Josh Allen’s scramble on third down. However, the drive ended on a disappointing note as Josh Allen’s deep pass to Stefon Diggs was dropped, and the game slipped away from their hand.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Meet Aniket Srivastava, a journalist who has been passionately covering NFL since the last two years. Graduating with a Bachelor's of Architecture degree in 2020, Aniket found a new passion in sports journalism and has published over 1500 articles. Beyond the gridiron, he once delved into the world of cricket, adding an extra layer of depth to their sports coverage. Aniket is a former multi-sport athlete, who once played soccer, cricket, badminton, and even took a swing at boxing in his high school and college days. His spirited leadership extended to guiding his school house teams in Soft Ball and Hockey. While not playing on the field anymore, Aniket brings a unique perspective to sports journalism by penning down the athletic spirit and crafting in-depth and engaging stories for readers to explore. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket and Formula 1.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava