“I Found Comfort in the Reality of Retirement”: Aaron Rodgers Finally Breaks Silence on His Future in the NFL

Aaron Rodgers is known for taking the road less travelled which is why, in order to arrive at possibly the biggest decision of his career, the star quarterback recently went on a darkness retreat.

Will the star Packers quarterback retire, or will he choose to play for some other franchise, or will he continue in green and gold? So many questions and there is only one man who can provide answers to all of them, Aaron himself.

Aaron Rodgers opens up about his thoughts on retirement

After coming out of the darkness retreat, Rodgers appeared on Aubrey Marcus’ Podcast to shed some light on his experience and future decision. When the interaction shifted to what he is thinking about his retirement, Aaron claimed that on the third day of the retreat, he just woke up and decided that he is going to experience his life in the present, considering that he has already retired.

Rodgers went on to add that although generally he feels very secure about what he will do upon taking retirement from the sport as he has already accomplished a lot, when he was all alone in the darkness with his thoughts, a lot of insecurities regarding retirement started kicking in.

“A lot of insecurities and fear regarding retirement came up that I hadn’t acknowledged or even thought was there. I thought I am fine, I got foundation, I got philanthropy stuff going on, I got business stuff that I have been cultivating for years now. You know, dreams outside the game like I want to travel and wake up with my back not hurting, all these different thoughts were like my justification that I’ll be totally fine,” the star QB claimed.

However, Aaron went on to add that after tracing all the insecurities back to his childhood and to his early days in the NFL, he found comfort in the reality of retirement.

Aaron Rodgers adores drama & suspense

Aaron Rodgers is like one of those individuals who always adore a bit of drama and theatrics. As soon as the 2022 season ended for Green Bay, a lot of questions around Rodgers’ future started coming up.

However, Rodgers being Rodgers, refused to clear out any rumors and went on a retreat to gather his thoughts. Even in his appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron blatantly avoided the questions about his thought process regarding his future in the league.

While the kind of things Aaron is saying about his retirement upon his return from the darkness do suggest that he might call it quits, we just never know what Aaron is going to do, unless he issues a statement making his decision absolutely clear.

