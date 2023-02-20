DK Metcalf Jumping: NBA Celebrity All-Star MVP Called For Drug Testing After His Insane Vertical Jump Video Broke the Internet

DK Metcalf’s weekend took a drastic turn as the days came by. The Seahawk’s wide receiver was in limelight for his showdown in Utah. Metcalf was the star of the NBA All-Star Celebrity game. Donning the colors for team Wayde, Metcalf showcased his athletic supremacy.

With his verticals reaching the roof of the arena, Metcalf was dunking on his opposition like nobody’s business. He looked very comfortable on the court and on the day, could have definitely passed for an NBA player.

As an ode to his showing, Metcalf bagged the MVP prize for the All-Star Celebrity game. While not many athletes were on court for this game, Metcalf supremacy was. He was one of the younger and more dynamic guys to take court and he took it by storm. While he may be celebrating his win, he might have displayed a little too much of his talent on the internet.

Also Read: How High Can DK Metcalf Jump: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Stuns With Insane Vertical Jump Video

DK Metcalf got too much bounce

Along with his accolades from the NBA All-Star Weekend, Metcalf even uploaded a video of him training. This was no normal video. The 235-pound, 6’4, wide receiver launched himself in the air from a static position and made an unreal one-handed grab. As per the nature of the content, it was bound to be viral. Unfortunately for Metcalf, it got too viral for his liking.

The Seahawks’ star shared a screenshot of his conversation with the officials. One of the NFL officials alerted him about a drug test. He shared it to his Instagram stories and used an emoji to express himself. It came quite as a shocker to him and the entire community. People casually joked on Twitter that a drug test was incoming after posting the video and that is exactly happening now. The 25-year-old has been notorious for his athletic abilities and just for having those on display the league corners him.

DK Metcalf put his talents on full display and now says the NFL is requiring him to take a drug test 😅 pic.twitter.com/UFAKAT4Des — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2023

Many have made claims for the NFL to stand for the “No Fun League.” With incidents like these, the league is definitely taking away from the fun in the league as players will be worried about displaying things on their personal handles moving forward.

Also Read: DK Metcalf Girlfriend: Is the Seahawks’ Receiver Dating Instagram Model Cerina Wilson?