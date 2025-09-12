Jayden Daniels Includes A Specific Pack Of Candies In His Every Day Diet

Jayden Daniels had a solid performance in his team’s Week 1 win over the New York Giants. But in Week 2, on a short week with a TNF matchup against a much better team in the Green Bay Packers, he didn’t play so well. He ended up performing inconsistently on the field in those two games, but that doesn’t mean he prepared any differently.

He is a professional athlete, after all. And that means that Daniels is a creature of habit just like the rest of his NFL peers. Whether it be a game day routine, a sleep routine the night before, an activity, an article of clothing, or a type of food, NFL players are very superstitious and therefore routine-based.

Daniels has a few non-negotiables in his life, too. And one of them is a particular brand of gummy worms: Trollis. While talking to GQ about 10 things he can’t live without, Daniels revealed his obsession with the sour candies. He says that he always has to have at least three or four packs on hand at any given time.

“The sour gummy worms, the Trollis. You know me, anybody knows me, knows I’m always eating these, I’m always eating some candy. These are my favorite ones; they’ve been my favorite ones since high school. Always gotta have 3-4 packs at home, I’m always DoorDashing some or stopping at the liquor store, this is always what I get.”

Of course, the public wants to know some numbers here, so the GQ interviewer asked Daniels to estimate how many packs of Trollis he would eat in a full year.

“I eat a lot. I could eat at least two a day, so you do the math. … These things are good, bro. In a year, for sure over 100. It sounds crazy, but I work out too, so I’ll burn this off.”

Doing the math on two packs per day would mean Daniels is eating 730 packs of Trollis every year. Depending on what size packs he’s talking about, that could be a lot, or a lot. However, as Daniels pointed out, he does work out a lot, which likely burns off most of the calories from his daily cheat snack.

Those gummy worms aren’t the only kind of food Jayden Daniels is attached to, though. The Washington Commanders quarterback revealed his daily diet last year, and the 210-pounder only takes in about 2,700 calories daily. Whether that includes the Trollis, we’re not sure.

Generally, his daily menu starts with a spinach omelette with hashbrowns and bacon for breakfast at just over 600 calories. For lunch, it’s healthier foods as Daniels goes for salmon, rice, and broccoli, which is about 550 calories.

Apart from Trollis, Daniels also uses tasty Honeybuns as a small afternoon snack, which adds another 250 calories. For dinner, Daniels packs on the calories, going for a spaghetti and meatballs meal that’s about 1,000 calories. He also adds a late-night snack of ice cream and cookies if he feels like he deserves dessert. And the way NFL players work their bodies, he probably deserves it more often than not.

What Daniels’ daily diet tells us is that it’s completely fine to include a few unhealthy foods in your plan, as long as the main meals are healthy. It’s important not to be too hard on yourself while still remaining disciplined. Everything in moderation, as they say.