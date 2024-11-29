Jayden Reed vs. Tyreek Hill: Who’s Faster in the 40-Yard Dash?

Tyreek Hill vs Jayden Reed: How do they measure up in the 40-yard dash? Image Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill and Jayden Reed had contrasting days on Thanksgiving. While Hill looked nothing like his feisty self, Reed was on fire. His connection with Jordan Love was much of the reason why the Packers ended the first half with a lead against the Dolphins.

Advertisement

Hill, famously nicknamed “Cheetah,” is considered to be the fastest man in the league right now, but was outpaced by his younger foe, Reed, tonight. Aside from their on-field exploits, let’s take a look at how they measure up in terms of speed in more controlled settings, i.e., who’s recorded a better 40-yard dash time?

Hill was not invited to the NFL Combine, which means the only recorded 40-yard dash time for him is the 4.29 seconds he ran at West Alabama’s Pro Day in the year he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

In contrast, Jayden Reed clocked a time in the 4.3s range during his pre-draft evaluations, with some reports indicating a specific time of 4.45 seconds at the 2023 NFL Combine47. While this is still quite fast, it does not quite match Hill’s elite speed.

However, Reed has demonstrated significant speed on the field; for instance, he was recorded reaching top speeds of 20.54 miles per hour during the Packers Week 2 game against the Colts, making him one of the fastest ball-carriers in the league.