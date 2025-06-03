Russell Wilson News: Giants QB Outclasses Eli Manning With More Wins and Touchdowns in First 200 Games

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is interviewed prior to the game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Ever since Eli Manning retired from the NFL following the 2019 season, the New York Giants have been searching for their franchise quarterback. They thought it was Daniel Jones, but they got rid of him last season after his struggles continued in New York.

Advertisement

This offseason, the Giants added three new quarterbacks: veteran Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Despite all the new heads in the Giants’ quarterback room, head coach Brian Daboll said shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft that Wilson will be the team’s starting quarterback. It makes sense given he’s had the most recent success and the most overall success and experience of any QB in their room. Even if they want to start Dart at a later point, Wilson is in control of the starting spot, and it’s his to lose.

Wilson, being 36 years old, is in the later part of his NFL career, but is looking for one last magical run at leading a team to the Super Bowl. Looking to fill the void Manning left, let’s take a look at Manning’s and Wilson’s stats through each of their first 200 games:

Wilson won 123 games out of 200 while falling short in 77 games, resulting in losses. That is the eighth-most wins for a quarterback in their first 200 career starts. Wilson completed 64.5 percent of his passes, while throwing for 46,568 yards, 353 touchdowns, and 114 interceptions. He was sacked 564 times.

Manning won 108 games while losing 92. He completed 59.6 percent of his passes, 47,880 yards, 239.4 yards per game, 345 passing touchdowns, and has been sacked 338 times. Overall, pretty impressive by both quarterbacks.

While Wilson may be the better head-to-head quarterback over Manning skill-wise, there is one thing Manning leads Wilson in. Super Bowl rings. Both quarterbacks have reached the pinnacle of football, winning the Super Bowl, but Manning has two rings while Wilson has just one.

With Wilson’s play not as good as it has been in recent years, it’s tough to say that he will match Manning, let alone pass him in that department. Wilson, if he struggles this season, could be let go by the Giants for the remainder of the season.

While both quarterbacks have had established careers in their first 200 starts, Tom Brady, to no one’s surprise, is the winningest player in the first 200 games by a quarterback with a 153-47 record. San Francisco Hall of Famer Joe Montana is right behind him with a 134-67 record. Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning each went 133-67, while Johnny Unitas went 131-79 to round out the top five.