“Why in Florida”: NFL Fans React After Dade City Names a Street After Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. has only appeared in five NFL games so far, with just three of them as a starter. And yet, he’s already being honored in a way most quarterbacks wait their whole careers for — having a street named after them in their hometown.

Recently, the town of Dade City, Florida, revealed that it had named a street after the Falcons quarterback: Michael Penix Jr. Blvd.

Despite modest rookie-year stats with the Falcons (61-of-105 for 775 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 78.9 passer rating), Penix is now positioned to take over as the starting quarterback in 2025, replacing veteran Kirk Cousins. But in Dade City, his status as a role model was never going to hinge on numbers.

The small Pasco County town unveiled the new street sign near Main Street. Friends, family, and community leaders gathered in the heart of town for the event — many of them the same people who watched a young Penix Jr. dominate in youth leagues and middle school games — to celebrate what he means to them.

For them, this wasn’t just a ceremonial gesture. It was a tribute to one of their own.

While Dade City natives were well aware of Penix Jr.’s roots, some NFL fans—understandably unfamiliar with the QB’s full story—asked: “Why in Florida?”

Some Falcons fans were so elated to see their quarterback honored in Florida that they used the moment to take a jab at Tampa Bay fans. “Naming a street in Tampa Bay after our QB is diabolical & I’m here for it,” joked a fan.

The rest, presumably Dade City residents, took pride in having a street named after one of their own. “Right at the intersection of MLK blvd, That’s tuff,” penned a user. “City legend,” chimed in another.

The Michael Penix Jr. story starts long before the draft spotlight. As a baby, he was carried to football practices by his dad, Michael Penix Sr., a local high school coach. His first steps didn’t happen on carpet — they happened on a football field, across the goal line. “He took those first steps,” his father recalled, “and he walked right into the end zone.”

That image stuck, and the trajectory held. Even as injuries derailed his early college career at Indiana, Penix never wavered. He transferred to Washington, rebuilt his resume, and became a Heisman finalist.

Over two record-setting years, he threw for over 4,500 yards in back-to-back seasons — the first QB to do that since Patrick Mahomes — and led the Huskies to the national championship game.

Hence, for the residents of Dade City, this isn’t just about football. It’s about seeing a hometown hero overcome setback after setback, and still rise.

So, yeah — Michael Penix Jr. might just have five NFL games under his belt. But when you’ve been built by adversity and backed by your hometown every step of the way, a street sign isn’t premature. It’s overdue.