“Jets Can’t Develop QBs”: Zach Wilson’s Horrible Passer Rating Leaves NY Fans Utterly Frustrated

The New York Jets met the Buffalo Bills for the second time this season but failed horribly against them in Week 11. Jets who won their opening game against the Bills in the season opener looked like an incompetent team on Sunday. Bills bullied them throughout and won the game by a huge 26 points margin. Jet’s QB Zach Wilson had a forgettable outing and was benched in the middle of the game.

Wilson threw for just 81 yards while scoring one touchdown and one interception. He had 7 completions in 15 passing attempts, which brought his pass completion percentage to his season low 46.7. Following the loss, NFL on CBS unveiled the Jets’ QB passer rating of 71.9 (min. 500 attempts) on X, marking the lowest since 2021.

The New York Jets are now 4-6 this season and ranks third in the AFC East. Moreover, they are now facing a crisis in the quarterback position as they tried all three of their quarterback options on Sunday. The Jets’ performance has left the fans discontent and after seeing Zach Wilsons‘ stats, they couldn’t hold back their frustration and criticized the 24-year-old quarterback. One fan commented,

Another user stated,

Someone expressed their disappointment,

An NFL fan criticized Jet’s offense,

Another football fan thinks Zach Wilson needs to switch organisations.

The Jets have struggled on offense throughout the season, especially after their star QB Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles tear in Week 1. In the Sunday’s game, the team’s first touchdown came after 41 drives and 211 plays in the last minute of the second quarter. Also, it was their only touchdown of the game. Jets head coach Robert Saleh, however, thinks the whole team handles the loss and not just Zach Wilson.

Potential Benching For Zach Wilson?

Zach Wilson has now started in eight of nine games and has a 3-5 losing record this season. Coach Saleh has entrusted him as a starter for three seasons, but it appears he might face benching in the upcoming games too. In the game against Bills, Wilson was benched after the Bills went 29-6 in the late third quarter. Backup quarterback Tim Boyle, who is playing his fourth NFL season, replaced Wilson. Boyle completed 7 of 14 pass attempts and recorded 33 yards with one interception.

The Jets now have seven games left in the current regular season, and they must win every game if they wish a playoff berth. New York Jets will face their another AFC East rival, Miami Dolphins in Week 12. It won’t be an easy matchup as the Dolphins stand strong with a 7-3 record and at the top of the division. Zach Wilson’s underperformance sparks interest in whether he’ll secure the starting position in the upcoming games.