Jets HC Robert Saleh Gives a Blunt Response to Reporter Who Questions His Aggression as a Losing Coach

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Saleh is not easy to fluster or rage. Despite what can only be categorized as a dumpster fire of a season, the Jets HC maintained composure throughout, never quick to frustration, something that might’ve been characteristic of other coaches. However, as the Jets lost their playoff spot, so lost Saleh his cool, as one reporter asked him why he didn’t seem upset.

In a recent press conference, Robert Saleh was questioned about his frustrations or the lack thereof he felt as a losing coach. The tension in the air was palpable as Saleh responded, “Do you want me to throw the podium on the floor?” even as he visibly clenched his jaw.

Saleh became annoyed with the reporter’s suggestion that he wasn’t upset about the recent losses. The head coach with a rhetorical question asked the reporter if he wanted him to show his frustration by throwing the podium to the floor.

Robert Saleh‘s frustration surfaced as the Jets defense gave 34 points in the first half of the game. Robert in the interview, addressed the defense’s issues by mentioning the lack of technique and coordination during key plays. The Jets head coach took responsibility to seek ways to improve the team’s performance in upcoming games.

The New York Jets met the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night and suffered a devastating 37-20 loss. With Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the New York Jets entered the 2023 season with renewed playoff hopes. However, Rodgers’ early departure due to injury and the team’s subpar offensive performances led to Robert Saleh’s team not meeting their expectations.

The result was an early exit from the playoff contention with a regular season record of 6-10, missing the postseason for the 13th consecutive year. Saleh’s composure was misconstrued as apathy by the reporter, however, the Jets HC personifies what it means to be level-headed, a commendable quality in high-stakes situations. However, this sentiment was lost as the Jets’ loss darkened the fan opinion.

Jets’ Recent Defeat Sparks Criticism Among NFL Fans

The Jets’ loss and the coach’s seemingly provocative response drew strong reactions from NFL fans regarding the team’s performance. The fans believed that the entire season was a waste, even though they made major trades. Feeling frustrated with the team’s performance, some even resorted to criticizing Robert Saleh.

Some fans supported Saleh and stood behind his response:

After winning the Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets faced a setback when Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear. Even after experimenting with Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Brett Rypien the team’s struggle continued with consecutive losses. Moreover, the team’s letting go of their former QB Joe Flacco might have been their biggest regret.

The Cleveland Browns faced a similar situation, with their starting QB Deshaun Watson and backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson sidelined due to injury. The Cleveland Browns made a wise decision by bringing in former Jets QB Joe Flacco. Since becoming the Browns’ starter, Flacco has won four out of five games, including their recent victory against the Jets.

Throughout the 2023 season, the New York Jets faced difficulties due to a lack of strong leadership. This affected how their defensive and offensive strategies played out, despite the team investing a significant amount of money.