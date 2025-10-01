Joe Burrow Injury: Is Shedeur Sanders a Good Fit for the Bengals?

Another year, another terrible start to the regular season for the Cincinnati Bengals. Although they’d likely take another 0-4 start than a grade-three turf toe injury for their star quarterback, Joe Burrow.

The ‘broken-hearted’ QB1 recently underwent a successful surgery, and while that’s certainly great for his individual assessments, it’s also ensuring that he won’t be able to return to the field until December at the earliest. His backup in Jake Browning was just shut out of the end zone by the Denver Broncos on the national stage, and as a result, the rest of his streak is now sporting a lackluster 2-2 record.

The Broncos have enjoyed one of the better defensive units in the league in recent years, so Browning should be graded on a bit of a curve. Nevertheless, a 56% completion rate, along with a meager total of 125 passing yards, is inexcusable when you’re throwing to the likes of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

As a result, many are beginning to think that the Bengals should begin looking elsewhere. Conveniently enough, there’s a pretty popular backup option that’s collecting dust on the sidelines in Cleveland, Ohio, right now, Shedeur Sanders.

The former Colorado Buffalo has been steady at work while waiting for his opportunity with the Browns, but the franchise has been anything but willing to give him a chance. Even after a 1-3 start to the year, there’s been a painful lack of conversations about making a change in Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders has been working HARDER than almost every QB in the NFL. On his off days, Sanders reportedly “never” takes the day off and is always training. Sanders has reportedly been spending his free time training at Baldwin Wallace University. A D3 university that’s… pic.twitter.com/wPp01pMIbB — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 30, 2025

The Bengals are not going to find a quarterback that can offer them the same amount of firepower that Burrow can, but a signal caller who can at least guarantee a higher completion rate could do wonders for an offense that has scored just 13 points throughout the past two weeks. Even though it’s a limited sample size against a lesser opponent, Sanders did prove himself capable while playing against the Carolina Panthers’ first-string defense in Week 1 of the preseason. He registered 14/23 in completion, 138 passing yards and two touchdowns in their 30-10 win.

If it wasn’t for his colossal contract numbers, Kirk Cousins could have also been a viable option, but the Bengals are short enough on cash as it is. A much more likely candidate, however, is the veteran QB3 of the New York Giants, Jameis Winston.

Winston still has the arm power to capitalize on the downfield potential of the Bengals’ receiving core, and even though his decision making has been questionable at best, his off-the-field persona could also help to bolster the team’s morale until Burrow returns. Considering that Winston’s contract is only good for a measly total of $8 million, it sure does scream “value” for a franchise that could definitely use some right now.

Nevertheless, it seems as if Browning will inevitably be replaced before we reach November. Suffice to say, Bengals fans should begin preparing to welcome their next QB1 here sooner than later.