“I Would be Terrified to Sign Tua Tagovailoa”: Colin Cowherd Reckons Dolphins QB is One Hit Away From Completely Messing Up His Brain

The NFL regularly provides thoroughly entertaining matchups. However, the top-class action comes at a hefty price. Footballers sustaining concussions isn’t an uncommon phenomena in the NFL and one star athlete who has been really struggling with head injuries more than anyone else in recent times is Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins were absolutely bashed on Twitter when reports came out that they played Tua Tagovailoa in the week 4 game against the Bengals despite the fact that he had sustained a nasty hit to the head in the week 3 matchup against the Bills. To make matters worse, Tua ended up sustaining another concussion against the Bengals.

Colin Cowherd reckons Tua Tagovailoa is one hit away from potentially ending his career

Concussion aren’t like any other injury. The impact on head injuries can be severe and long lasting. So it would be fair to say that Tua’s contorting response after taking a hit against the Bengals last year left NFL fans absolutely terrified. Thankfully, he seems to have recovered well and is getting ready for the upcoming season.

However, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd reckons that the Dolphins would be terrified to give a long term contract to Tua, simply because another head injury can potentially end his football career. In a recent episode of ‘The Herd With Colin Cowherd,’ the analyst claimed, “if Tua gets one more concussion, there will be an avalanche of voices saying ‘its over’.”

“Let’s stop calling Tua’s concussions health issues. They aren’t health issues, they are concussion issues. Jimmy Garoppolo has got health issues. But he doesn’t look like when he gets up and wobbles off the field that he’s got a scrambled brain,” Colin said.

“Concussion the only injury in the NFL if you play through it, it feels like a lawsuit is pending,” the analyst further stated, reiterating the popular belief that once a player sustains a concussion, he is more likely to sustain another in the near future.

Sadly, it happened.

Tua Tagovailoa is in the #concussion protocol after reporting symptoms today, likely from this play in Q2 ⬇️. Missed by team again, despite poor play & 3 INT’s after. 3rd concussion of season-no doctor in their right mind can clear him this year. Season over. https://t.co/qbZLlgvk5S pic.twitter.com/NcMb5ZGOf4 — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 27, 2022

Will the Dolphins continue to show faith in Tua?

Tua is no ‘one-season-wonder’. He is an extremely talented quarterback who has delivered unforgettable performances on a number of occasions. However, it is a fact that the 2018 Maxwell Award recipient has been extremely injury prone in his relatively young career.

Tua was given a 4-year $30 million rookie contract by the team from Miami in 2020 after looking at his exploits in his college days. While he did deliver a couple of impressive performances in his first NFL season, the Dolphins ultimately failed to qualify for the playoffs.

In 2021, he was carted off the field after suffering a brutal rib injury against the Bills due to which, he had to stay away from the game for almost a month, and we all know what happened to his head on multiple occasions in the 2022 season.

Will the Dolphins continue to show faith in him despite so many questions around his fitness? Only time will tell.

