“Joe Montana Didn’t Have the Strongest Arm”: Stephen A. Smith Explains Why Shedeur Sanders Can Be the No. 1 Pick Over Cam Ward

Reese Patanjo
Published

Cam Ward, Stephen A. Smith, Shedeur Sanders

Cam Ward (L), Stephen A. Smith (M), Shedeur Sanders (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Most draft projections for the 2025 NFL Draft have Cam Ward going number one over Shedeur Sanders. Ward’s arm strength and tough running ability have made him the favored prospect. But lost in the pre-draft workouts are the intangible skills that players can only showcase on gameday. It’s those intangibles and his mentality that make Stephen A. Smith believe we can’t count out Sanders’ chances of going number one.

Stephen A. made the case for Shedeur by noting that there is no quarterback more “clutch” in this draft class. Not even Ward.

Shedeur finished 2023 with the most second-half passing yards and was the only quarterback in the nation to throw six or more fourth-quarter TD passes without an interception. He also led the nation in passing yards on third down. His clutch performances haven’t gone unnoticed, and Stephen A. can’t ignore his poise.

“You think about Shedeur Sanders and that brother’s poise,” Stephen A. said. “I mean, he is his father’s child. The big stage is not something he shrinks from. He’s elite in the pocket and has tremendous poise. He doesn’t have the mobility, arm strength, or size that Ward has- but in a clutch situation, I’d pick Shedeur over anybody, including Ward.”

Ward and Shedeur both stand at about 6-foot-2, but the Miami QB has nearly 10 pounds on his counterpart. Not to mention, his style of play is much more aggressive and leans more toward the run. However, Stephen A. believes Shedeur’s pocket presence and calm demeanor will win out in the long run.

It’s still tough to tell at this stage, but Stephen A. could be right. He pointed out that elite quarterbacks in the past, like Joe Montana, and from this era, Brock Purdy, have had weaker arms and weren’t known for their athleticism, but they balled out regardless.

Shedeur holds the all-time college record for career completion percentage—that has to count for something. The placement of the football is just as important as how hard one can throw it. Yet, Stephen A. also sees the reasons why an NFL team like the Titans could draft Ward at number one.

“I watched Cam Ward. 67% completions, 4300 plus yards passing. 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions — 39 touchdowns are ranked first in college football. 4313 yards was second. The 88.7 QBR was second as well. You look at his athleticism, and his arm strength, those abilities really resonate,” Stephen A. listed off.

The physicality and arm strength of Ward are undoubtedly superior to Shedeur. But we could just be looking at two different types of players.

Ward is a more hybrid pass-run quarterback, similar to Jayden Daniels. Shedeur, a more traditional pocket passer, has the ability to extend plays like C.J. Stroud. It will depend on which team acquires them and how they choose to develop them. But at the moment, either seems like a stellar choice.

