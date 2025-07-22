“I’ve Seen You Rock The Stage in Arrowhead”: Travis Kelce Recalled How He Invited Taylor Swift to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs Games in 2023

With Chiefs training camp in full swing and Taylor Swift focused on family matters, Travis Kelce has little time to think about anything beyond football and supporting his girlfriend. As a result, any talk of a possible engagement or wedding has taken a backseat—for him, at least. But that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, especially after viral photos surfaced from what appeared to be a wedding celebration.

Advertisement

Of course, it wasn’t their wedding, nor was it the moment Kelce popped the question. The couple had simply attended a family event—Kelce’s cousin’s wedding in Nashville last month. They were just guests, not the center of attention. Travis kept things casual in a checkered shirt and beige pants, while Taylor turned heads in a stunning sleeveless blue dress with a floral pattern.

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have yet to officially announce an engagement or take the next big step in their relationship, they’ve already come a long way since that unforgettable night at Arrowhead. Taylor has shown up for Kelce in a big way, attending 23 Chiefs games, while Travis has returned the favor by traveling across the globe to support her, joining her tour stops in England, Argentina, and several other countries.

The 3-time Super Bowl champion spoke candidly about the moment on The Pat McAfee Show, back when rumors about them were only starting to swirl. Kelce said he shot his shot and then threw the ball into her court, inviting her to his next game at Arrowhead to see him “do his thing” on the field. His optimism was clear, and, as it turns out, well-founded.

“I threw it out there; I threw the ball in her court, and y’know, I told her, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

It’s still hard to believe they’re dating, especially considering how it all began, with a simple friendship bracelet. After attending Swift’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time, Kelce used the bracelet as a bold gesture to catch her attention. But for him, it was far more than just a bracelet.

While Patrick Mahomes may be the bigger star on the field, his teammate Travis Kelce has eclipsed him off the field, thanks to his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. The Chiefs’ tight end and the global pop icon recently cracked the top ten on the list of the world’s most powerful celebrity couples, landing at No. 3. They trailed only Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, and Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods.

Meanwhile, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, though still considered a power couple in their own right, didn’t make the top ten. And it’s not hard to see why. Travis and Taylor are a billion-dollar pairing, both literally and figuratively, and their relationship has been a global talking point for months. Competing with that level of fame and influence is no easy feat.